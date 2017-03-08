News By Tag
Ring Power Corporation Announces Appointment of Power Systems Division Manager
Cholmondeley began his career with Ring Power in June 1994 after graduating from Flagler College. In his 23 years with the company, Cholmondeley has held various positions, including management trainee, heavy equipment sales representative, assistant governmental sales manager, Cat Rental Store East Coast Sales Manager, and most recently Cat Rental Store General Manager. In 2011, he became an assistant vice president and in 2013, was elected as vice president.
"Brian has exhibited great leadership skills throughout his tenure with Ring Power, developing a strong team that is focused on our customers. We look forward to his continued success working with the Power Systems division," commented Kevin Robbins, Executive Vice President of Sales.
Cholmondeley will be responsible for overseeing the company's power systems operations, including new and used commercial and industrial engine and generator sales; power equipment rental; marine engine sales; and compressed air equipment sales.
"I am very excited to assume my new role at Ring Power," stated Cholmondeley. "I look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead and hope to continue building upon the successes of the Power Systems team."
About Ring Power Corporation
Ring Power Corporation, North and Central Florida's Cat® dealer, is headquartered in St. Augustine, Florida. Ring Power is comprised of eight divisions and has 55 years of experience servicing and supporting Cat products and allied equipment. For more information, visit http://www.ringpower.com
