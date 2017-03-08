News By Tag
Early Childhood Pathway Students Partner with Author Julia Cook to Teach Tolerance and Acceptance
Special Lessons Taught By High School Students to Younger Kids in Camden, DE
"Our goal is to give our Pathway students the practical experience of working with children," says CRHS Family and Consumer Science Teacher Amy Finley. "We are thrilled that they will have this once in a lifetime opportunity working with Julia Cook in teaching the themes of The Judgmental Flower. Our students desire to move on to careers in early childhood education, and they will obtain tools this week that will serve them and their future students for years to come."
The schedule for this week, weather permitting:
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Julia Cook presents to the Early Childhood Pathway students at Caesar Rodney High School (LGI room):
Session 1: 8:00 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.
Session 2: 9:55 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.
Session 3: 12:20 p.m. to 2:05 p.m.
Thursday, March 16, 2017
Julia Cook assembly at W.B. Simpson Elementary School
8:55 a.m. to 9:40 a.m.: Julia Cook presents to elementary student body: The Judgmental Flower
9:40 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Caesar Rodney High School Early Childhood Education students conduct a lesson in the individual classrooms (Lessons include extension and enrichment activities linked to The Judgmental Flower)
10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.: High school students create a flower garden representing the elementary school student body using the handprints created during the lesson. This will be done on a large wall space in the hallway at W.B. Simpson. (Julia Cook will remain at W.B. Simpson for writer's workshop sessions in the afternoon.)
Friday, March 17, 2017
8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. - Julia meets with the individual Early Childhood Education classes for small group question and answer sessions and book signing at the high school.
"Two things that must exist in any functional human relationship are trust and communication,"
More about Julia Cook:
Beloved "Cook books" have won multiple accolades, including several AEP (American Educational Publishers) Distinguished Achievement Awards, Mom's Choice Awards and National Parenting Seals of Approval. It would be hard to find an elementary school counselor who doesn't know Cook's resources. She is a former teacher and counselor who has authored over 70 books published by the CDC, Boys Town Press and the National Center for Youth Issues. Her gift is the ability to effectively translate important adult, behavioral and mental health information into kid language.
Many 'Cook books' are especially helpful to children on the autism spectrum and have been endorsed by the Alaska Department of Education. Her books have also been endorsed by EAGALA, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Chidhelp, Darkness to Light, USA Volleyball, the CDC and the list goes on. Julia's books have been featured in Parents magazine, The New Yorker, The Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, Fatherly.com and CNN's Headline News. For more information, go to http://www.juliacookonline.com.
