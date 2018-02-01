 
Industry News





Beloved Children's Author to Appear on Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" on March 19

Julia Cook Offers Parents and Kids the "What to Say" and the "How to Say It"
 
 
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - March 18, 2018 - PRLog -- Parenting Expert and Children's author Julia Cook will appear on Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" on Monday, March 19 at 10a.m. ET/PT, 9C – 12p.m. ET/PT, 11C.  She will be discussing her new book Uniquely Wired: A Book About Autism and Its Gifts(Boys Town Press, February 1, 2018).

Whether it's racial and religious differences, or varying clothes or leisure activities, all kids feel different at some point or another, and have to figure out where they fit in. This is perhaps particularly true for children on the autism spectrum. With autism on the rise in the United States, national award-winning children's author and parenting expert Julia Cook believes that a little bit of understanding can go a long way towards helping children with autism fit in. In her engaging new children's book, Cook provides an eminently readable primer of sorts, from the point of view of a child with autism, that will be a gift to parents, teachers, and kids everywhere who need a little bit of help understanding their peers with autism.

This one of a kind look into the life and mind of a child with autism rewards curiosity and helps make "uniquely wired" children more relatable to their peers. It provides answers to questions children have about their peers who may behave differently because of their autism. It also promotes awareness of the often-overlooked gifts that children on the autism spectrum have, as well as pointing out the ways they're similar to, or exactly like, their peers.

"Autism is on the rise and being in the schools almost every day, I am seeing it everywhere," says Cook. "Kids and adults do a much better job of accepting differences in each other if they feel they understand them."

With Uniquely Wired, readers of all ages will take an empathetic look at the differences that make children with autism so special, and walk away with a better understanding of the ways that we are all the same because we are all different.

More about Julia Cook

Julia Cook is a children's book author and nationally recognized expert on children's issues.  With more than 80 titles and two million books sold in various languages and on several continents, her successful strategy is "Read a Book, Teach a Child a Life Skill."  Her books have won multiple accolades, including several AEP (American Educational Publishers) Distinguished Achievement Awards, Mom's Choice Awards and National Parenting Seals of Approval. Cook's ability to interpret current events and children's issues into imaginative and relatable "kid language" has made her a much sought-after speaker and media figure, with appearances on CNN, TBS and numerous local TV programs.  For more information, check out www.juliacookonline.com or find her on Facebook and Twitter @juliacookonline.

"Home & Family," currently in its sixth season, is the only daytime lifestyle series on cable television with 52 consecutive weeks of new episodes.  Emmy® Winner Mark Steines and two-time Emmy® nominee Debbie Matenopoulos host the sixth season of the two-time Daytime Emmy® Nominated Hallmark Channel Original Lifestyle Series. "Home & Family" airs new original episodes Monday through Friday (10a.m. ET/PT, 9C – 12p.m. ET/PT, 11C) on Hallmark Channel.

