March 2017





Honorary Friendship Awards recognizing Mya & Quinten Cullins

Usher Celebrates with The Guest of Honors, Mya and Quinten Cullins at The 2017 Honorary Friendship Awards
 
 
Honorary Friendship Awards 2017
Honorary Friendship Awards 2017
ATLANTA - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The Honorary Friendship Awards, Presented by Silver Fox Entertainment Group is set to take place April 8, 2017, to honor the work of, Mya and Quinten Cullins. The Honorary Awards Ceremony highlights the trailblazers, trendsetters and inspirational role models in the community who have made a clear path of excellence while becoming has advocates in their respective causes. Mya and Quinten Cullins, Founders of Changing Phases inc, have made a significant impact in the community by the way of focusing on mental health and substance abuse treatment. The innovative minds of these prolific leaders originated in North Carolina with a vision to impact the society we live in. As time passed, a rising demand for their company led them to share their resources with the strong urban community of Atlanta, GA. The purpose of continuing their passion for helping those in need continued by the way of virtue. This allowed both Quinten and Mya to continue their work far and beyond their home state. The Honorary Awards Ceremony is in place to show support to our honorees Mya and Quinten Cullins for all of their individual and collaborative contributions towards the lives of families who want to live a healthier and better life. Mental health is a very intricate sector of our country, and it has been a huge detriment to many who suffer from various mental illnesses. These two amazing leaders exemplify what it means to stand up for your beliefs while being an example for others to follow. Purchase your tickets for an inspirational night of leadership, fun, and lifetime memories. Purchase Tickets here http://www.silverfoxentertainmentgrp.com/purchase-tickets

Media Contact
TSB Agency
(404) 692-1485
***@thetsbagency.com
End
Source:Changing Phases Inc
Email:***@thetsbagency.com
Posted By:***@thetsbagency.com Email Verified
Tags: Atlanta, Usher, TSB Agency
Industry: Event
Location: Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Awards
Page Updated Last on: Mar 13, 2017
