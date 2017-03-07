Announcing Mya Cullins as the newest client to the TSB Agency

ATLANTA
- March 13, 2017
- PRLog
-- The remarkable leader Mya Cullins is a well-known influencer in the Metropolitan areas of Atlanta, GA. She has made a true impact on the community at large through her endeavors as an author, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker. Mya's focus is to provide thought provoking content through transformational life coaching. Mya has been in business since the age of 22, while her energy has been directed at helping others. She has built an immense track record of credible accolades through her work. The ability for Mya to reach her target audience has been accomplished through her skills as an effective communicator. Mya is one of the top business leaders to look out for in 2017. Mya has an inspiring story behind her life changing success. Mya's secret ingredients combined with hard work, discipline, and preservation make up a true recipe for success. This year Mya already has her sights set on making an impact with those in need of empowerment. Mya's demand as a speaker has shot through the roof as organizations call in far and wide to request her presence as a speaker at a variety of events which match her core focus of transforming the minds of any given audience. The reality has set in for the landscape of the United States. Society is drastically changing daily. The need for master teachers has risen tremendously indicating the call to action for Mya Cullins to be at the forefront of women leadership in today's world. The Tamra Simmons Brand Agency is proud to have our latest client added to our roster of impeccable game changers. For more information on Mya Cullins you can visit her website http://www.myaspellercullins.com/
Meet
For all booking requests and speaking engagements please email: bookingmyacullins@gmail.com
or branding@thetsbagency.com
.