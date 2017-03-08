The Tamra Simmons Brand Agency's Newest Client "Brittany Dixon"

ATLANTA
- March 14, 2017
- PRLog
-- Brittany Dixon is an expert in fitness and health based in Miami, Florida. She is known known for her natural hair, and amazing features. She was featured in Hype Hair Magazine natural hair edition. Brittany is the go to person when you want the best tips on staying healthy with an active lifestyle. Brittany displays her expertise by sharing her results with the world through social media. She gives inside secrets to her own personal success through her own transformation. Discover how her journey as she shares her personal life story through her website www.brittanynicole.fit. Brittany is becoming very well known for her fitness strategy and is being hired to help people with their own personal fitness plans on a recurring basis. As a fitness trainer, Brittany is developing her brand even further by entering the world of modeling and acting. Brittany has been featured in commercials, such as, Silk Almond Milk, an international product sold all over the world. Brittany is being recognized by top brands for her pro-healthy choices. Brittany has the overall competitive advantage to become a major force in the world of fitness. Her passion and progressive spirit has allowed her to reach amazing heights of success. Our agency is very selective when it comes to who we represent and we are happy to have such a wonderful client who is striving to help meet the needs of those who want to achieve a healthier and more active lifestyle. You can follow Brittany on Social media @brittanynicole.fit or visit her website at https://www.brittanynicole.fit/
. For bookings, engagements please send your request to branding@thetsbagency.com.