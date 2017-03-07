News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
School of PE Launches 4-week Live Online PE Electrical Prep Course
School of PE introduced the new live online PE Electrical review course to offer you ultimate convenience to prep for the exam. It combines both interactive lectures and hands-on workshop sessions to quickly set you in tune with all relevant skills.
The 4-week live online course begins on March 18, 2017 and will continue through April 09, 2017. It aims to offer candidates the onsite class experience through interactive discussions and online practices. It consists of a unique pedagogy which is a mix of live lectures and live practice sessions.
Through this course, you will have access to various study resources and vital information. Plus, you will have the opportunity to discuss with peers and attempt assessment tests online. Thus providing you the same experience as that of a classroom session, but direct to your devices, at your own convenience from home.
Plus, the live online course is a perfect fit for professionals or students who can't manage time for weekly onsite sessions. The live online course utilizes the same study and course material that of the onsite classes. It doesn't requires any special download or software except an internet connection. And you will be ready to begin your virtual learning session.
Furthermore, the course provides the joiner the opportunity to practice their skills as many times as they want through automated assessments. And they can find access to these sessions from anywhere and at any time.
In addition to that, the course also provides you the scope to listen to recorded lectures, if you miss any session by chance. The course is accessible on any mobile device or browser.
The live online prep course aims to provide learners better experience than at the classroom, without compromising on quality. And you can aim to gain knowledge in the shortest time. They help to ease the preparation for the exam through qualified mentors and quality instructions.
On the other hand, the on-demand course will provide you access to key preparatory materials whenever and wherever you want. Standing true to its name, the on-demand extends the scope to study on your own demand.
You can customize your study schedule and practice sessions according to your own convenience. Besides, the on-demand course also enhances the scope to repeat and review a session as many times as you want. The course offers free access to unlimited practice sessions as well.
In order to provide you a glimpse into the actual format of the on-demand course, the institute provides an on-demand free demo session. This 15-minutes demo will help you to understand and decide how useful can be the course for your preparation. And you can try it any time before registering for the course.
Both the courses are available at a discounted price of $990. The institute also ensures for a secure online registration with credit card payment option. There is $300 off for first 15 registrants and additional $100 off if you register early. Further registration-
About School of PE:
School of PE is an educational service provider based out of the US, which offers review course in various engineering disciplines ranging from civil, chemical, electrical, environmental, mechanical, architectural, to CA Seismic, CA Surveying, etc., which leads to NCEES certification. It offers FE, PE, and SE refresher classes via various instructional methods in order to meet the diverse requirements of students. With over 12 years of services in this field, this institute has earned high reputation for its quality of services and standard of instructions. Its wide network of instructors provide easy access to all review classes in several states across the country.
Read more, http://www.schoolofpe.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse