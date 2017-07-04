News By Tag
School of PE launches Live Online FE Civil Exam Course
To keep pace with growing demand for FE Civil review courses, School of PE has introduced a live online session. The course aims to offer live-streamed classes on all major topics of FE civil engineering.
The 1-week long live course begins on July 17, 2017 and will continue through August, 24, 2017. It aims to offer candidates the onsite class experience through interactive discussions and online practices. It consists of a unique learning method which is a mix of live lectures and live practice sessions.
Through this course, the candidates will have access to various study resources and vital information. Plus, they will have the opportunity to discuss with peers and attempt assessment tests online. Thus providing them the same experience as that of a classroom session, but direct to their devices, at their own convenience from home.
On the other hand, the on-demand course will provide learners access to key preparatory materials whenever and wherever they want. Standing true to its name, the on-demand extends the scope to learners to study on their own demand.
They can customize their study schedule and practice sessions according to their own convenience. Besides, the on-demand course also enhances the scope to repeat and review a session as many times as they want. The course offers free access to unlimited practice sessions.
In order to provide the candidates a glimpse into the actual format of the on-demand course, the institute provides an on-demand free demo session. This 15-minutes demo will help them to understand and decide how useful can be the course for their preparation. And they can try it any time before registering for the course.
Both the courses are available at a discounted price of $990. The institute also ensures for a secure online registration with credit card payment option. Further registration-
These FE civil prep courses aim to provide learners better experience than at the classroom, without compromising on quality. They help to ease the preparation for the FE civil exam through qualified mentors and quality instructions.
For further details visit, http://www.schoolofpe.com/
