Palambridge Disrupts Procurement As Usual With Strategy On-demand Rethinking procurement's approach to creating sustainable competitive advantage LOS ANGELES & BOSTON - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The owners of Art of Procurement and Buyers Meeting Point announced today that they have founded a new entity to meet the strategic needs of forward-thinking procurement leaders. Palambridge, named after the largest cloverleaf flyover in Asia, brings together procurement experts, technology, and intelligence and makes them available on demand via a virtual platform.



After energizing the global procurement community with The Procurement Revolution in 2016, Palambridge co-founders Philip Ideson (Art of Procurement) and Kelly Barner (Buyers Meeting Point) set their sights on creating a lasting force for change. After realizing their broad network of colleagues represented a unique, valuable competitive advantage, they designed a delivery platform to maximize both flexibility and affordability.



"A company's ability to create competitive advantage by leveraging the full capabilities of the right supply partners is a key differentiator in today's fast-moving economy," said Philip Ideson, Managing Director of Palambridge. "At Palambridge, we are democratizing access to the strategic planning and supply market expertise necessary to generate value beyond savings – through a caliber of advisory services that were previously out of reach for all but the largest organizations."



The Palambridge platform combines experienced subject matter experts with technology and framework partners including Vested, Cottrill Research, Future Purchasing, RFP 365, The Innovation Garage, Old Street Labs, Source One Management Services, and Market Dojo.



"One of our central beliefs is that procurement needs to lead the charge to infuse corporate strategy with external intelligence," said Kelly Barner, Director of Intelligence at Palambridge. "Through a combined emphasis on market intelligence, real-world expertise, and proven frameworks, Palambridge will empower procurement leaders in their efforts to increase top line impact and grow influence."



Palambridge provides a range of solutions through their virtual, on-demand platform, including strategy development and validation, supply market intelligence, learning and development, and project leadership. The commercial model does include traditional project based pricing, but also offers an innovative credit based model that provides the flexibility and affordability required by mid-market organizations that stand to benefit from Palambridge's Circle of Experts and platform partners.



About Palambridge



Palambridge is a virtual platform of procurement experts, technology, and intelligence created to provide a broad range of flexible, strategic, tailored solutions on-demand. The value and objective-driven approach of the Palambridge platform brings tomorrow's supply management to procurement leaders and organizations today.



