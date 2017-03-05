Futurism Technologies to Showcase its Services at CeBIT 2017

Lets discuss at Booth Number A15 Hall-4 on the Services we provide and how digital transformation can ring in better prospects for your business.

Contact

Mr. Santosh Kotnis

+1 (323) 332-0344

santoshk@futurismtechnologies.com Mr. Santosh Kotnis+1 (323) 332-0344

End

-- Futurism Technologies is all set to make its presence at CeBIT 2017 – "Global Event for Digital Business".CeBIT is world's leading Information and Communication Technology (ICT) event that attracts businessmen, technology enthusiasts, and business strategies from all over the world. The event, considered as a pinnacle of current digital transformation trends, and a measure of cutting-edge information technologies, will be held at the Hanover Fairground from 20-24 March, 2017.Futurism Technologies is a leading digital transformation company based in Piscataway, New Jersey, with global delivery centers in London, Sydney, Dubai, and Pune in India. For over 14 years, Futurism has developed and delivered a vast variety of cutting-edge business solutions for its clients across various industry verticals such as healthcare, automobile, manufacturing, ecommerce etc. With the current focus on cloud integrations and IoT, mobility, big data, and business analytics, the company has established a strong presence in the most competitive industry – digital transformation.The company's offshore software engineering and development services are CMMI Level 3 and ISO-9001:2008 certified.CeBIT 2017 will attract 200,000 participants, 450 startups, and more 200 visionary speakers. In addition to that participants will have opportunity to attend:• 15 technology conferences addressing topics such as Big Data and Business Intelligence, Business Electronics and Equipment, Virtual and Augmented Reality, Datacenter Infrastructure, Internet of Things (IoT).• CeBIT kickoff conference featuring talks by well-known technology visionaries, futurists, and entrepreneurs.• There is a CeBIT Innovation Award with the prize money of 100,000 Euros that will be awarded to innovative individuals who will present their concepts. The prize money is awarded as the support for implementing their ideas into action."CeBIT provides an excellent opportunity for businesses looking for ways to network with their peers and clients, create brand awareness, and promote their services and solutions to a wider audience. We look forward to showcase our innovative business solutions for the digital transformation industry", says Sheetal Pansare, President and Global CEO."Do come and visit us at CeBIT 2017 and get a first-hand look at our service offerings that can be customized to help you achieve a dramatic transformation across your organization. Our experts will be happy to help you with your queries," Sheetal adds.