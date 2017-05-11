 
Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211

Futurism Technologies to Showcase its Offerings at IRCE 2017

 
 
PISCATAWAY, N.J. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Futurism Technologies, a dynamic IT services and solutions provider, catering to a huge base of 1000+ happy clients across the globe, will be attending the 2017 Internet Retailer Conference + Exhibition (IRCE) to be held in Chicago from June 6th – 9th 2017. The company would be showcasing Futurism Commerce, which is one of our established offerings. You can contact the professionals from the company at booth #1935.

Futurism Commerce is a powerful eCommerce and digital transformation platform, which helps build an online business that not only looks great but also delivers high performance. The platform makes use of integrated digital marketing tools, which help drive online traffic. Apart from this, the platform features a powerful CMS and an eCommerce application. Data analytics and adaptive UI/UX ensures the best user experience. It also features built-in marketing capabilities and integrates legacy systems, such as ERP and CRM.

IRCE 2017 will see Futurism Technologies discussing it's another core offering - Internet Marketing, Branding, And Consulting (IMBC) services, which the company has been providing for more than 14 years. Futurism Technologies is well-known for providing market-driven and customer-centric marketing programs for various businesses. The strategies and solutions provided in this service are ROI-centric, which helps drive relevant traffic, as well as sales. The IMBC services include Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Optimization (SMO), Pay per Click (PPC), and content marketing. The company provides dedicated digital marketing experts, who help in successful positioning of brands across B2C, as well as B2B categories.

IRCE is a huge event, which sees an average of 10000 attendees every year. The conference + exhibition will be held in a 250000 square foot hall in McCormick Place West, Chicago. The event will be a host to around 600 vendors and exhibitors from a wide range of industries. The exhibition will see experts giving valuable inputs and solutions to help take the business a step ahead.

About Futurism Technologies: Futurism Technologies has been delivering services in various areas. These include Enterprise Mobility, Big Data Business Intelligence, Application Development & Maintenance, Re-engineering & Migration and many more for over 14 years. The company specializes in digital marketing and serves client from a large variety of industries, which include eCommerce, education, healthcare, media and entertainment, manufacturing, high-tech and many more.

Please visit http://www.futurismcommerce.com/

Chris Garner
+1 (732) 377-3717
chris@futurismtechnologies.com
