Futurism Technologies to Showcase its Offerings at IRCE 2017
Futurism Commerce is a powerful eCommerce and digital transformation platform, which helps build an online business that not only looks great but also delivers high performance. The platform makes use of integrated digital marketing tools, which help drive online traffic. Apart from this, the platform features a powerful CMS and an eCommerce application. Data analytics and adaptive UI/UX ensures the best user experience. It also features built-in marketing capabilities and integrates legacy systems, such as ERP and CRM.
IRCE 2017 will see Futurism Technologies discussing it's another core offering - Internet Marketing, Branding, And Consulting (IMBC) services, which the company has been providing for more than 14 years. Futurism Technologies is well-known for providing market-driven and customer-centric marketing programs for various businesses. The strategies and solutions provided in this service are ROI-centric, which helps drive relevant traffic, as well as sales. The IMBC services include Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Optimization (SMO), Pay per Click (PPC), and content marketing. The company provides dedicated digital marketing experts, who help in successful positioning of brands across B2C, as well as B2B categories.
IRCE is a huge event, which sees an average of 10000 attendees every year. The conference + exhibition will be held in a 250000 square foot hall in McCormick Place West, Chicago. The event will be a host to around 600 vendors and exhibitors from a wide range of industries. The exhibition will see experts giving valuable inputs and solutions to help take the business a step ahead.
