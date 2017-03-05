News By Tag
Chance to Buy Bulk Premium 1st Flush Organic Darjeeling Tea for 2017 at Jay Shree Tea
This year customers buying from Jay Shree Tea will have the grand chance of buying best quality Darjeeling tea at a bulk rate.
First Flush Darjeeling Tea in Bulk for This Year
Jay Shree Tea is a renowned name in Indian beverage market for years. As a wholesale producer and manufacturer, it has always gifted the market with finest quality blends from the best tea-producing regions of the world.
In the year 2017, Jay Shree Tea once again offering its customers first flush organic Darjeeling tea at the bulk rate giving consumers to reap maximum benefit from their purchase.
What kind of privileges will customers enjoy from the purchase?
§ First and foremost, customers will have the chance to trade with such a reputable company like Jay Shree Tea. Product basket of this company is huge and customers can pick their choice from the different varieties of Darjeeling tea as well as other kinds of blends from different regions.
§ Secondly, very few companies can provide such high quality organic blends like Jay Shree Tea. It is offering organic first flush Darjeeling tea this year. First flush teas have quite a high demand in the market and in addition, it is of organic variety.
§ Price of any product is the most important concern of all customers. In this context too, this company stands high. Being a wholesale producer, it can offer blends at wholesale price. Therefore, customers will not only get the opportunity to buy first flush Darjeeling at the wholesale rate but also get price at the competitive price.
So, with so many benefits who will like to leave this chance to buy from Jay Shree Tea?
Shipping Facility from Jay Shree Tea
This company offers FREE SHIPPING all over India. Therefore, customers based in this country will get free delivery of their products right at their doorstep. No hopping from store to store, No hazard of taking delivery. Enjoy the cup of first flush Darjeeling tea from the comforts of the couch! International customers have to bear a little bit of shipping charge.
Want to acquire more information about this company and its product range? Visit their website at www.jayshreetea.com/
Contact Info
"Industry House", (15th Floor)
10, Camac Street,
Kolkata-700 017.
Email- info@jayshreetea.com
Phone- +91 9674292164 and +91 33 2282 7531-34
Contact
Jay Shree Tea
***@jayshreetea.com
