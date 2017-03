Scottsdale D.I.Y Store Makes a Move

BWM LOGO

-- The family owned and operated do-it-yourself retailer, Bug & Weed Mart, specializing in pest and weed control products, recently moved its Scottsdale store. The store is now located at 7132 E. Mercer Lane, just west of Scottsdale Road and north of Shea Boulevard. Bug & Weed Mart originally expanded to Scottsdale almost 20 years ago, and operates five Valley locations."We want to let folks know we're still in the neighborhood,"said Jim Labrie, the owner of Bug & Weed Mart. "Our store is in the same shopping center, just 2 blocks north and one block west of our previous spot, but this area has more foot traffic than Scottsdale Road."The new store is updated with new signage and displays consistent with the remodel completed at the Mesa store in January.Since opening its first store in Mesa in 1979, Bug & Weed Mart has been providing its customers professional products and equipment for getting rid of household pests and weeds. Bug & Weed Mart also offers instructional guidance from in-store experts to help customers remove an assortment of Arizona pests, including scorpions, mosquitos, ants, bed bugs, cockroaches, crickets and more."Our goal is to give homeowners and renters affordable solutions they can do themselves safely and effectively,"adds Labrie.Bug & Weed Mart also carries 21 organic or natural pest control products for customers that are concerned about chemicals. The products are professional-grade and EPA-registered.Bug & Weed Mart has stores located in Tempe, Gilbert, Mesa and Phoenix.To contact Bug & Weed Mart's Scottsdale store directly call (480) 609-1810. For more information about Bug & Weed Mart's products, services and other locations, visit bugweedmart.com or email hello@bugweedmart.com