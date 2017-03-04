Next Step Connections Become The Pioneer of Virtual Internship Projects

Next Step Connections is thrilled to announce its highly-anticipated new venture: barrier free Virtual Internship (VI) projects.

Contact

Jasmine Ching

***@nextstepconnections.com Jasmine Ching

End

-- Next Step Connections, opened by a group of young professionals with the vision to empower students to reach their full potential, focuses on whole person development through enrichment experiences including global internships, student employability workshops, study abroad trips and Virtual Internship Projects. The company has worked with over 1500+ students, 50 global Universities including the University of Southern California, the University of Texas-Austin, Hamline University, Western Sydney University, Hong Kong Polytechnic University and over 300 enterprises across Asia.Working with companies and Universities to understand and bridge the education and employment gap for millennials, Next Step Connections has pioneered virtual Internship projects."Virtual Internship will allow university students to sign up for mini project-based internships across Asia and work remotely from their home. These projects will bring the world closer together and allow collaboration between universities, companies and students at a fraction of the cost. " said Jerome Le Carrou, the french Entrepreneur who founded the company in 2008. The project will be monitored by the host company and Next Step Connections to ensure interns are on track and reach the set learning objectives. Each project is unique and will expose the intern to critical professional skills vital to their entrance into the workforce.Inspired by the founder's own life changing internship experience, the virtual internship projects marks a milestone in leveling the playing field for young talents regardless of economic capabilities. Combining the experience of a real internship with innovative virtual collaboration tools, the virtual internship projects is opening a new door for professional real world training. The virtual internship projects are currently only available to University students participants. Jerome Le Carrou will chair a session on VI Projects named 'Developing an innovative and effective project-Based Internship Program Abroad' on May 31, 2017 at NAFSA Annual Conference & Expo in Los Angeles, California, which is the world's largest gathering in the field of international education.For more information, contact:Jasmine Ching, Commercial DirectorEmail: jching@nextstepconnections.com