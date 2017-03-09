News By Tag
Crowdfunding the Farm of the Future: GrowingSmart.HK Is Bringing Back Food Production in Hong Kong
GrowingSmart.HK is raising funds from the crowd to bring back food production and organic urban farming in Hong Kong.
GrowingSmart.HK is a project aimed at raising awareness of organic farming and permaculture in Hong Kong. Co-founded by a woman who gave up her day job, and assisted by a community of friends and colleagues, GrowingSmart.HK is giving it a shot to bring farming and food production back to Hong Kong.
Shahara Khaleque, the Co-Founder of GrowingSmart.HK said this in a social enterprise summit where she was a speaker:
"There are some very serious environmental issues facing this beautiful city of Hong Kong today. GrowingSmart, as a social enterprise, hopes to challenge some of the disconnect with nature which is allowing this to happen, through our permaculture-
In an urban jungle like Hong Kong, food production and regenerative farming are becoming very rare yet remain a critical issue for sustainability. GrowingSmart is bringing farming back to Hong Kong and currently doing it through workshops, company team-building events, school field trips, and volunteer activities in the small island of Peng Chau. They are also building and designing rooftop gardens.
Crowdfunding Perks
Aside from helping GrowingSmart.HK bring food production back to the city, you can get awesome benefits from their perks:
HKD 100 - Packet of Local, Seasonal Organic Seeds
HKD 200 - Packet of Local Seeds + Annual Planting Calendar
HKD 500 - Fresh Veggie Box from First Season's Harvest
HKD 1500 - Private Rooftop Gardening Workshop for Up to 8 People
HKD 4000 - Team-Building Farm Day for Up to 8 People
About GrowingSmart
GrowingSmart is a project aimed at raising awareness of permaculture in Hong Kong through permaculture-
