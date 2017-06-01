News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Story Leather Launches Dakota Pocket V2 on Kickstarter: All-in-1 Handmade Nappa Leather Phone Pocket
Story Leather, a production house that specializes in made-to-order premium leather goods, is now raising funds on Kickstarter for Dakota Pocket V2 - the second version of their best-selling Dakota phone pocket.
The Dakota phone pocket is itself a product of customer input. Customers asked for a carrying case that is capable of storing everything – phone, wallet, cash, coins, passport, notes, etc. The Story Leather team came up with the Dakota phone pocket to serve and store all these daily essentials.
Gathering feedback (both good and bad) from its customers users, Story Leather has refined the design to make the Dakota Pocket V2 slightly bigger to accommodate larger sized phones and changed the zipper hardware from silver plated hardware to gunmetal black plated hardware, for a more modern and stylish look.
Dakota Pocket V2 Features
Some of the features of the Dakota Pocket V2 include the following:
- Premium grade genuine nappa leather
- 4 credit card slots
- 2 pockets for business cards and notes
- Fits larger size smart phone: iPhone 7+, 6+, Galaxy S8, S8+, Google Pixel XL, and phone of similar size.
- Removable slim card wallet when you need to travel light
- New size accommodate full dollar bills to be stored without folding
With the Kickstarter campaign, the team will offer personalization on the slim card wallet. Backers can have an 18-character name that would be heat stamped and blind-embossed and can also choose from 5 colors in premium grade genuine nappa leather - Black, Tan, Burgundy, Purple, and Navy Blue.
True to its aim to "tell stories through fashion accessories one piece at a time," Story Leather fashion accessories can be uniquely designed by customers and are handmade to order. The production is very human labor and intensive but it is this human involvement that makes each piece of leather so special and unique.
If the crowdfunding campaign for Dakota Pocket V2 would be successful, customers would be able to fully customize it using Story Leather's online platform.
"Our customization capability goes from what you see on the web site where styles are defined with users simply choosing their favorite colors to where customers would email us some hand sketches and we would build out a wallet or a purse for them. Obviously there are limitations to what we accept for custom made, often we would inject our knowledge and experience and advise customers on what type of design is good and what is practical vs usable, and our customers respect us for that. We don't simply take on a custom job to make a buck, we want to make sure the customer will truly appreciate the final result and love what they have built for themselves,"
More details on the Kickstarter campaign can be found here: https://www.kickstarter.com/
Contact
Jerry Lee
Founder, Story Leather
***@storyleather.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 01, 2017