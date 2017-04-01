 
Industry News





April 2017
ToDais Wellness Founder & Wholistic Fitness Trainer, Dailande Antoine, LPN Designs New Fitness Video

Dailande wants to target the Mind, Body & Spirit to help even the busiest person build a "Wholistic" regimen and SHED pounds while becoming more aware of how they think, eat and perform while becoming more fit.
 
 
SHED WITH DAILANDE AND GET WHOLISTICALLY FIT, TODAIS WELLNESS
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Dailande's personal journey began when she reached her unhealthiest weight at a whooping 205 lbs. As a health professional, she knew all too well, the implications of maintaining an unhealthy lifestyle. Determined to transform her body and overall health, she quickly discovered the challenges in sorting through the overwhelming amount of unreliable information.

Relying on her medical training, Dailande found fast results by customizing her own fitness and meal plan and using proven methods for attaining permanent results.

The SHED Video Program, Created by Dailande in March of 2017, is to help even the modest of health enthusiasts and busy-bodies learn a work-out regimen that is effective, fast and challenging. The first video to be filmed and released will introduce the SHED Program to help the average working men and women get results to lose fat, gain discipline to allow their bodies to transition to becoming more "Wholistically  Fit".

The video program will focus on the Mind, Body & Spirit to help cope through fitness and health, with everyday stressors that are fast and effective. Dailande and her team will begin filming the SHED Program Videos on Saturday April 15th, 2017 in a private Loft in Brooklyn, NY to be released in Summer of 2017.

Powered by Ava's Life Line, Pure Athletics and many others, The SHED Program Video aims to help you lose and shed pounds through online tools, work-out trainings, targeted fitness education and more in hopes of creating a healthier YOU.  The SHED Video will introduce Local trainers including REMI of Remarkable Training Group, Gusléne Amber Bubak, Bianca Rachelle, Claude 2 Fit, Krishna Dholakia.

"My ultimate goal is to rebuild a community willing to support each other in their individual pursuits of life-long transformation," said Dailande Antoine, Creator of ToDais Wellness and The SHED Program. " I want the individuals that I help learn what it means to work to see results and shed those pounds while educating yourself about what we eat, think and achieve". Adamantly speaking about the soft launch of the SHED Video Program.

Dailande continues to inspire and is fast on her way to reach millions of women across the nation and beyond with her ToDais Wellness Brand, SHED videos, AskDaiShow (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCECOQiw3x5b_xDGTsGu9JMQ/...) on Youtube, Advice, Personal and Group Trainings. Dailande is coining herself as the "Wholistic Healer" Offering Macronutrient basic education, loss and toning tips & transformational guidance and more.

ABOUT DAILANDE

Dailande Antoine, Founder of ToDaisWellness Inc. as of 2016, AFAA Group Certified fitness coach, Online Fitness Coach and experienced Licensed Practical Nurse is determined to continue to build a supportive community for those who are beginning or continuing their road to empowerment through health and fitness.

Dailande, was also one of the Co-Owners of Fitness Ladies, an online Facebook Community with over 100,000 members. Launched in early 2011, Fitness Ladies was THE fastest growing health and fitness initiative for women having reached thousands of women in the short time since its inception.  Although the company has dissolved, her mission continues. Find out more about ToDais Wellness, The SHED Program and Dailande, visit www.todaiswellness.com.

For Sponsorship Opportunities, please contact our media contact for further information.

Media Contact
Ms. Kawin Long, Chief Visionary, Prime Vision PR
***@gmail.com
Source:Todais Wellnes, Dailande Antoine, The SHED Program
Click to Share