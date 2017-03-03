News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Embrace Your CAKE Takes the Sister SIPHER Panel Event on Tour with stops in Brooklyn & Jacksonville!
Monique Denton-Davis wants to Confide, Connect & Collaborate with Women through Soulful, Intellectual Problem solving, while Helping Each other Rise during the Sister SIPHER Tour with its tour kick off event benefitting the the TALLOM Foundation.
The Sister SIPHER Tours will be dedicated to helping women embrace their C.A.K.E. while Confiding, Connecting And Collaborating through Soulful, Intellectual Problem solving, while Helping Each other Rise. With Moderated panel talks that consists of key women empowerment Influencers, entrepreneurs and professionals. The Sister SIPHER will tackle how our relationships and the treatment of others, impact our families and communities. With key stops in NYC, FL, CT, NJ and other locations and dates being added.
The Sister SIPHER consists of Networking Social, Panel Discussion, Guests Speakers, Q & A and light Refreshments & more! The Sister SIPHER was first introduced during the Positioning Yourself To Win Conference in October 2016, hosted by Embrace Your CAKE CEO & Founder, Mrs. Monique Denton-Davis, which over 100 women attended in Long Island, NY sponsored by Doo Gro, Avon, etc.
To learn about the Embrace Your CAKE's Sister SIPHER, Conference & Events, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/
For inquiries on Media & Press Opportunities, Panelist Submissions, Cake Exhibitor & Sponsor Placement, please contact, Prime Vision PR Group.
Media Contact
Ms. Kawin Nicole Long
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse