 
News By Tag
* Embrace Your CAKE
* Sister SIPHER 2017
* monique Denton davis
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Embrace Your CAKE Takes the Sister SIPHER Panel Event on Tour with stops in Brooklyn & Jacksonville!

Monique Denton-Davis wants to Confide, Connect & Collaborate with Women through Soulful, Intellectual Problem solving, while Helping Each other Rise during the Sister SIPHER Tour with its tour kick off event benefitting the the TALLOM Foundation.
 
 
Embrace YourCAKE Sister SIPHER Tour 2017
Embrace YourCAKE Sister SIPHER Tour 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Embrace Your CAKE
* Sister SIPHER 2017
* monique Denton davis

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Brooklyn - New York - US

Subject:
* Events

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- httpThe Embrace Your Cake Sister SIPHER Tour Launches its first stop on Saturday, March 25th, 2017 in Brooklyn, NY at The Tallom Foundation from 1-5PM with panel moderated by Ms. Robin Devonish and panelist to be announced.  The Second location for the Sister SIPHER Tour makes a stop in Jacksonville, FL. on April 21st- April 22, 2017 at the Ramada Conference Center Mandarin located at 3130 Hartley Road, Jacksonville, Florida. A portion of the Sister SIPHER Brooklyn event will be donated in honor of the TALLOM Foundation.

The Sister SIPHER Tours will be dedicated to helping women embrace their C.A.K.E. while Confiding, Connecting And Collaborating through Soulful, Intellectual Problem solving, while Helping Each other Rise. With Moderated panel talks that consists of key women empowerment Influencers, entrepreneurs and professionals.  The Sister SIPHER will tackle how our relationships and the treatment of others, impact our families and communities. With key stops in NYC, FL, CT, NJ and other locations and dates being added.

The Sister SIPHER consists of Networking Social, Panel Discussion, Guests Speakers, Q & A and light Refreshments & more! The Sister SIPHER was first introduced during the Positioning Yourself To Win Conference in October 2016, hosted by Embrace Your CAKE CEO & Founder, Mrs. Monique Denton-Davis, which over 100 women attended in Long Island, NY sponsored by Doo Gro, Avon, etc.

To learn about the Embrace Your CAKE's Sister SIPHER, Conference & Events,  visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-sister-sipher-tour-brook....

For inquiries on Media & Press Opportunities,  Panelist Submissions, Cake Exhibitor & Sponsor Placement,  please contact, Prime Vision PR Group.

Media Contact
Ms. Kawin Nicole Long
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Embrace Your CAKE, LLC & Monique Denton-Davis
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Prime vision pr group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share