Prime Vision PR declares 2017 the Year of the Woman with a NYC Kick Off Celebration on Jan. 21st

Year of the Woman Sip, Shop & Socialize Celebration will empower Women to take their life by the horns and create the future they desire. Join PVPR Events as we kick off celebrating WOMANHOOD!

-- Join Prime Vision PR Group as we kick off the start of the New Year with our Annualon January 21st, 2016 from 2-6pm at the Hall Of Fame Event Space and Studio located at 89-37 164th Street, Jamaica Queens, NY. Pink Carpet Starts at 145 PM.Thewill be an event to remember with an opportunity to help you discover a New You, New Look, New Meaning & New Network to bring your girlfriends, meet new ones, Sip, Shop & Socialize with vendors, sampling foods, drinks, makeovers, raffles & More!"I wanted to create an event that entails evertything women think about at the start of the new year. We always want to improve our health, outward appearance, conections, clothing and more. With the new year and everything happening in politics about women's rights and more, I wanted to say to women on January 21st, that this is your year so take what you want, give what you want and treat yourself with love. Never let anyone tell you, your powers aren't good enough." (Insert taken from Interview With PVPR's Chief Visionary & SEO,with Ms. Jaida Renee).Join PVPR Events as we kick off celebrating WOMANHOOD our way in NYC & the start to 2017: The Year of the Woman - The Right Way! Pink Carpet hosted by The Real Malaja Dior CEO and Host of Lets Keep It Buck Radio, Live Streaming by DJ Tiger & Full Blast Radio. A surprize live performance by The Silent Celeb, A hair show by the youngest Weavtician in the country; HAIR BY ASHLEIGH & a fashion Preview by INDO LAMI NY, a brooklyn Women's Wear Designer.By DooGroo, BMMassage, Make Up By Zettina, World Of Lavish Life Virgin Hair Company, My Sweet Justice Of Harlem, Tatiana Marie Tastings, Exotic Mixers INC, Full Blast Radio, Aella Gold Kremas. Featuring over 15 companies, some of the hottest & local Vendors like All Hail Queen, Nestlys Treasures, Shoe Limitless, embrace Your Cake, LLC, Brown Krowns, Pink Pearls Naturals, Pure Romance, The Decor Life, Gotta Brand New Bag, TRoots Hair Care, Avon Beaut Bar, My Secret Treasures, 2 Hearts 1 Cupcake, My Glam Cosmetics, Passion Creshee ( It Works).So Join us on Saturday, January 21st, 2017 from 2-6pm to celebrate Being Beautiful!! Tickets on sale atAll Press and media are encouraged to attend, by RSVPing at: primevisionpr@gmail.com