ABG Leases 6,000 SF Office Space at 271 Cambridge Street in Cambridge
Stephanie Deering from Associated Brokerage Group, LLC., represented Tettra, a company that is leading the charge in developing mashups and apps for the web as well as mobile platforms. Tettra builds software that helps their customers make Real-time decisions and empower customers to gain advantage by utilizing data available via APIs from multiple sources in today's connected world. Tettra is a cloud-based knowledge sharing and wiki software for teams that use Slack. It was founded in 2015 by Andy Cook and Nelson Joyce in Somerville, MA.
The Sonder Collection, a tenant who also has leased space at this location, is a peer-to-peer home rental service for travelers. The company operates as a subletting management agency to meet the demands of travelers who desire the authenticity of peer-to-peer home rental plus the dependable, elevated services of a hotel. Sonder was founded in 2012. Zora Energy, represented State Street Realty, has also leased space at this location.
Associated Brokerage Group LLC., is a commercial real estate brokerage firm located in Cambridge. We specialize in the sale and leasing of retail, office and investment properties throughout Greater Boston and Eastern Massachusetts.
To learn more, visit us at http://www.abgrealty.com
