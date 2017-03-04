 
News By Tag
* Commercial Real Estate
* Cambridge
* Boston
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cambridge
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654

ABG Leases 6,000 SF Office Space at 271 Cambridge Street in Cambridge

 
 
PR
PR
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Commercial Real Estate
Cambridge
Boston

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Cambridge - Massachusetts - US

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Associated Brokerage Group, LLC., is pleased to announce that Justin Pepple, Advisor, has leased 6,000 sq. ft. of prime space in East Cambridge. The property is ideally located minutes from Lechmere, Kendall, Central, Inman, and Harvard Square. The property offers on-site parking and easy access to I-93 and McGrath Highway. Kendall Square in Cambridge has been called "the most innovative square mile on the planet", in reference to the high concentration of entrepreneurial start-ups and quality of innovation which have emerged in the vicinity of the square since 2010.

Stephanie Deering from Associated Brokerage Group, LLC., represented Tettra, a company that is leading the charge in developing mashups and apps for the web as well as mobile platforms. Tettra builds software that helps their customers make Real-time decisions and empower customers to gain advantage by utilizing data available via APIs from multiple sources in today's connected world. Tettra is a cloud-based knowledge sharing and wiki software for teams that use Slack. It was founded in 2015 by Andy Cook and Nelson Joyce in Somerville, MA.

The Sonder Collection, a tenant who also has leased space at this location, is a peer-to-peer home rental service for travelers. The company operates as a subletting management agency to meet the demands of travelers who desire the authenticity of peer-to-peer home rental plus the dependable, elevated services of a hotel. Sonder was founded in 2012. Zora Energy, represented State Street Realty, has also leased space at this location.

Associated Brokerage Group LLC., is a commercial real estate brokerage firm located in Cambridge. We specialize in the sale and leasing of retail, office and investment properties throughout Greater Boston and Eastern Massachusetts.

To learn more, visit us at http://www.abgrealty.com
End
Source:
Email:***@abgrealty.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ABG Realty PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share