ABG Commercial Announces the Sale of 2 Richdale Ave. in Somerville

2 Richdale Ave. in Somerville, MA

-- Associated Brokerage Group, LLC is pleased to announce the sale of 2 Richdale Ave in Somerville for $1.75 million. Sales Associate Justine Pepple and Bernard Gibbons brokered the transaction of this two story stand-alone office/industrial building. The building offers a total of 6,000 SF and features a first floor open space of 4,000 SF with 20' ceilings, a garage door, and a three phase electrical system. The second floor, a 2,000 SF office space with mezzanine overlooks the shop space. Six parking spaces are associated with the building.The property is well suited for varied uses including construction, transportation, and light manufacturing, while minutes away from Somerville's Union Square and downtown Boston. Paradigm Solutions, a sustainable energy solution company purchased the property.Associated Brokerage Group is a commercial real estate brokerage firm located in Cambridge, MA specializing in the leasing and sale of office, retail, and investment properties throughout Greater Boston and Eastern Massachusetts. ABG distinguishes itself from others with its "boutique-style"structure, which allows for more personal and creative client focus.To learn more, visit us at: http://www.abgrealty.com