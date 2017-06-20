News By Tag
ABG Commercial Announces the Sale of 2 Richdale Ave. in Somerville
The property is well suited for varied uses including construction, transportation, and light manufacturing, while minutes away from Somerville's Union Square and downtown Boston. Paradigm Solutions, a sustainable energy solution company purchased the property.
Associated Brokerage Group is a commercial real estate brokerage firm located in Cambridge, MA specializing in the leasing and sale of office, retail, and investment properties throughout Greater Boston and Eastern Massachusetts. ABG distinguishes itself from others with its "boutique-style"
