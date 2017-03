Author Says Solution to Great Recession is SWIFT Act Petition for Permanent Recovery

Offshoring Is Not Trade, and Banks Are Not Factories - Two things we should know, according to Buck Marshall's new book "SWIFT Act: Swift Action for Permanent Recovery."

-- Inspired by the Occupy Wall Street movement, Marshall had the idea of writing a book about the economy, based on talking to the reader in plain English. He believes that if people can understand what's wrong with the economy, they will join together to fix it."SWIFT Act" could not have come at a better time. With the most controversial election in U.S. history taking place last year, Americans should arm themselves with the knowledge and understanding in this book. The first portion of the book provides a holistic view of the economy in simple, short, easy-to-read sentences. In the same style of writing, the remainder of the book covers specific proposals that provide a road map to long term recovery."SWIFT Act," is not just a book. In an effort to empower people, Marshall uses the book as a platform for action through his non-profit, SWIFT Act Alliance (www.swiftact.org). The proposals in the book form the basis for the SWIFT Act petition. The idea is to force politicians to consider a non-partisan plan for recovery, based on reforming the financial sector and investing in manufacturing."There are two things I believe that define me at my very core: Knowledge is power; only the powerless are truly innocent." Marshall said in an interview. That belief has led him not only to devote himself to the SWIFT Act movement, but also to donate all the proceeds from his books to the non-profit. He leads by example in promoting the belief quoted on the SWIFT Act letterhead: "Our individual actions are collective; Our collective actions are cumulative."About the Authortaught political science for five years and received his doctorate from Tulane in 1992. After 20 years in the private sector, his reaction to the Occupy Wall Street movement was to write a series of books and establish the non-profit SWIFT Act Alliance. For more information on SWIFT Act Alliance or to sign the SWIFT Act petition visit www.swiftact.org . Publicity contact: http://www.ReaderViews.com . Review copies of"SWIFT Act: Swift Action for Permanent Recovery" available upon request.