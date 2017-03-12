 
News By Tag
* Books, Politics Economy
* Author, Buck Marshall
* SWIFT Act Alliance
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chandler
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
1211109876

Author Says Solution to Great Recession is SWIFT Act Petition for Permanent Recovery

Offshoring Is Not Trade, and Banks Are Not Factories - Two things we should know, according to Buck Marshall's new book "SWIFT Act: Swift Action for Permanent Recovery."
 
 
SWIFT Act
SWIFT Act
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Books, Politics Economy
* Author, Buck Marshall
* SWIFT Act Alliance

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Chandler - Arizona - US

CHANDLER, Ariz. - March 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Inspired by the Occupy Wall Street movement, Marshall had the idea of writing a book about the economy, based on talking to the reader in plain English. He believes that if people can understand what's wrong with the economy, they will join together to fix it.

"SWIFT Act" could not have come at a better time.  With the most controversial election in U.S. history taking place last year, Americans should arm themselves with the knowledge and understanding in this book.  The first portion of the book provides a holistic view of the economy in simple, short, easy-to-read sentences.  In the same style of writing, the remainder of the book covers specific proposals that provide a road map to long term recovery.

"SWIFT Act," is not just a book.  In an effort to empower people, Marshall uses the book as a platform for action through his non-profit, SWIFT Act Alliance (www.swiftact.org).  The proposals in the book form the basis for the SWIFT Act petition.  The idea is to force politicians to consider a non-partisan plan for recovery, based on reforming the financial sector and investing in manufacturing.

"There are two things I believe that define me at my very core: Knowledge is power; only the powerless are truly innocent." Marshall said in an interview. That belief has led him not only to devote himself to the SWIFT Act movement, but also to donate all the proceeds from his books to the non-profit.  He leads by example in promoting the belief quoted on the SWIFT Act letterhead: "Our individual actions are collective; Our collective actions are cumulative."

About the Author

Buck Marshall taught political science for five years and received his doctorate from Tulane in 1992.  After 20 years in the private sector, his reaction to the Occupy Wall Street movement was to write a series of books and establish the non-profit SWIFT Act Alliance.  For more information on SWIFT Act Alliance or to sign the SWIFT Act petition visit www.swiftact.org. Publicity contact: http://www.ReaderViews.com.  Review copies of Buck Marshall's new book "SWIFT Act: Swift Action for Permanent Recovery" available upon request.

Contact
Reader Views
***@readerviews.com
End
Source:Buck Marshall, SWIFT Act Alliance
Email:***@readerviews.com Email Verified
Tags:Books, Politics Economy, Author, Buck Marshall, SWIFT Act Alliance
Industry:Books
Location:Chandler - Arizona - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 12, 2017
Reader Views News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share