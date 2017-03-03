News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Auriga Recognized in 2017 IAOP Global Outsourcing 100® List for Tenth Consecutive Year
The International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®) has included Auriga in the Global Outsourcing 100® list of the world's best providers of outsourcing services.
Every year, the IAOP® identifies the world's best providers of outsourcing services based on different criteria. In 2017, five areas were taken into consideration:
The Global Outsourcing 100® is more than just a list – it is an authoritative resource that helps clients select the most suitable and reliable service providers for their needs.
As Debi Hamill, IAOP® CEO, notes,
"Choosing the right partners is more important than ever. Companies that outsource, not only in the traditional sense but also through the wide array of the ever-changing collaborative business models are scrutinizing their providers very closely. The GO100 is the definitive guide to help companies research and compare service providers with whom they are considering relationships."
Auriga is honored to be continuously recognized by the IAOP® for its consummate professionalism, sustained excellence, and efforts to add more value to customer businesses. Auriga's inclusion in the 2017 Global Outsourcing 100® reflects the company's commitment to its employees, clients, and the industry.
Alexis Sukharev, Auriga's President, comments,
"We are pleased to be named, once again, as one of the most trusted outsourcing partners in the world. Being recognized by the IAOP® for the tenth year in a row is a considerable achievement. Since its founding in 1990, Auriga has focused on providing unrivaled service and achieving greater customer satisfaction. After 25 years in IT outsourcing, we remain deeply committed to understanding, meeting, and exceeding our customers' expectations."
Please visit Auriga web page: http://www.auriga.com.
About IAOP®
The International Association of Outsourcing Professionals®
About The Global Outsourcing 100®
As the global, standard-setting association and advocate for outsourcing professionals and the organizations they support, the IAOP® annually produces the following research to help companies in their outsourcing decisions:
- The Global Outsourcing 100® – the annual listing of the world's best outsourcing service providers – in its twelfth year;
- The World's Best Outsourcing Advisors® – the annual listing of the top outsourcing advisors and consultants – in its ninth year.
The Global Outsourcing 100® and its sub-lists are essential references for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the best companies in the industry. The lists include companies from around the world that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services — not just information technology and business process outsourcing, but also facility services, real estate and capital asset management, manufacturing and logistics. They include not only today's leaders but tomorrow's rising stars.
Contact
Natalja Panina
+7 (495) 713-9900
***@auriga.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse