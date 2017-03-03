 
Auriga Recognized in 2017 IAOP Global Outsourcing 100® List for Tenth Consecutive Year

The International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®) has included Auriga in the Global Outsourcing 100® list of the world's best providers of outsourcing services.
 
 
WOBURN, Mass. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Auriga, a US-based expert software R&D and IT outsourcing services provider, is proud to announce that the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®) has included the company in the 2017 Global Outsourcing 100® list. This marks the tenth consecutive year Auriga has been recognized by IAOP® experts as one of the leading outsourcing vendors globally.

Every year, the IAOP® identifies the world's best providers of outsourcing services based on different criteria. In 2017, five areas were taken into consideration: size and growth, customer references, awards and certifications, programs for innovation, and corporate social responsibility. Judging was based on a rigorous scoring methodology that included a thorough review by the IAOP® independent jury.

The Global Outsourcing 100® is more than just a list – it is an authoritative resource that helps clients select the most suitable and reliable service providers for their needs.

As Debi Hamill, IAOP® CEO, notes,

"Choosing the right partners is more important than ever. Companies that outsource, not only in the traditional sense but also through the wide array of the ever-changing collaborative business models are scrutinizing their providers very closely. The GO100 is the definitive guide to help companies research and compare service providers with whom they are considering relationships."

Auriga is honored to be continuously recognized by the IAOP® for its consummate professionalism, sustained excellence, and efforts to add more value to customer businesses. Auriga's inclusion in the 2017 Global Outsourcing 100® reflects the company's commitment to its employees, clients, and the industry.

Alexis Sukharev, Auriga's President, comments,

"We are pleased to be named, once again, as one of the most trusted outsourcing partners in the world. Being recognized by the IAOP® for the tenth year in a row is a considerable achievement. Since its founding in 1990, Auriga has focused on providing unrivaled service and achieving greater customer satisfaction. After 25 years in IT outsourcing, we remain deeply committed to understanding, meeting, and exceeding our customers' expectations."

Please visit Auriga web page: http://www.auriga.com.

About IAOP®

The International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®) is the go-to association leading the way to improve outsourcing outcomes by bringing together customers, providers and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional development, recognition, certification and excellence. With over 120,000 members and affiliates worldwide, IAOP® is not only on top of the latest trends but in front of them. Through its expansive global chapter network, premier training and certification programs, knowledge center, member community and more, IAOP® helps members learn, grow and succeed. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

About The Global Outsourcing 100®

As the global, standard-setting association and advocate for outsourcing professionals and the organizations they support, the IAOP® annually produces the following research to help companies in their outsourcing decisions:

- The Global Outsourcing 100® – the annual listing of the world's best outsourcing service providers – in its twelfth year;

- The World's Best Outsourcing Advisors® – the annual listing of the top outsourcing advisors and consultants – in its ninth year.

The Global Outsourcing 100® and its sub-lists are essential references for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the best companies in the industry. The lists include companies from around the world that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services — not just information technology and business process outsourcing, but also facility services, real estate and capital asset management, manufacturing and logistics. They include not only today's leaders but tomorrow's rising stars.

Contact
Natalja Panina
+7 (495) 713-9900
***@auriga.com
