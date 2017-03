Jason Mizrahi Launches New Furniture Designs at Architectural Digest Design Show

Jason Mizrahi Loop Chair

-- LA-based furniture designer Jason Mizrahi will be exhibiting his latest collection of sculptural furniture at Architectural Digest Design Show in New York, between March 16–19, 2017. This is his first exhibition in New York.Jason is launching two new seating designs, including the Loop chair. The chair advances Jason's exploration of expressing movement through fluid forms. "I like to think that materials have emotions and express movement unrestrained by convention."Jason says of his design philosophy. The surface of the Loop Chair has an ebony finish that curves down seamlessly to envelope a series of ovoid loops finished in a bright flame color.Also on display will be a set of two new coffee tables that are an extension of Jason's architectural aesthetic for embracing "the space between". The base of the tables are deliberately designed to reveal a hollow secondary structure inspired by geode formations, intended to empower the visual impact of a rising supporting gesture. The tables are available in ebony and natural finish.In addition to new designs, the designer will exhibit his unique-edition Denali table at the show. Denali is made through a process used in aircraft manufacturing with aerospace-grade materials.To experience the designs and meet the designer, we invite you to visit his booth M512 in the Made section of the show.Jason Mizrahi is a designer of contemporary furniture. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. After receiving his degree in Architecture from Pratt Institute in New York, Jason founded his design studio based in Los Angeles.Blurring the line between furniture and sculpture, Jason's designs are compositions in minimal and fluid forms, defined by proportion. His pieces embody a collective balance of timeless elements rooted in art, architecture, and fashion. Jason's exploration of new manufacturing techniques pushes the limits of materials to form unexpected shapes. His designs express the dialog between positive and negative space to yield forms that are graceful and, ultimately, timeless.email: contact@jasonmizrahi.comtel: +1 818.326.0382web: http://www.jasonmizrahi.com instagram: @jasonmizrahidesignfacebook: facebook.com/JasonMizrahiDesigntwitter: @JMizrahiDesign