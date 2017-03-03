News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Jason Mizrahi Launches New Furniture Designs at Architectural Digest Design Show
Jason is launching two new seating designs, including the Loop chair. The chair advances Jason's exploration of expressing movement through fluid forms. "I like to think that materials have emotions and express movement unrestrained by convention."
Also on display will be a set of two new coffee tables that are an extension of Jason's architectural aesthetic for embracing "the space between". The base of the tables are deliberately designed to reveal a hollow secondary structure inspired by geode formations, intended to empower the visual impact of a rising supporting gesture. The tables are available in ebony and natural finish.
In addition to new designs, the designer will exhibit his unique-edition Denali table at the show. Denali is made through a process used in aircraft manufacturing with aerospace-grade materials.
To experience the designs and meet the designer, we invite you to visit his booth M512 in the Made section of the show.
About Jason Mizrahi
Jason Mizrahi is a designer of contemporary furniture. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. After receiving his degree in Architecture from Pratt Institute in New York, Jason founded his design studio based in Los Angeles.
Blurring the line between furniture and sculpture, Jason's designs are compositions in minimal and fluid forms, defined by proportion. His pieces embody a collective balance of timeless elements rooted in art, architecture, and fashion. Jason's exploration of new manufacturing techniques pushes the limits of materials to form unexpected shapes. His designs express the dialog between positive and negative space to yield forms that are graceful and, ultimately, timeless.
Connect with Jason Mizrahi
email: contact@jasonmizrahi.com
tel: +1 818.326.0382
web: http://www.jasonmizrahi.com
instagram: @jasonmizrahidesign
facebook: facebook.com/
twitter: @JMizrahiDesign
Media Contact
Alp Gursoy
Futureborne
+1 323.317.2319
***@futureborne.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse