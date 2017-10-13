Audio Tour of Doors Open Baltimore Available on Geotourist app

Visitors Can Take Self-Guided Walking Tour to Hear the Stories of Buildings Right on Their Smartphones

-- The Geotourist app is hosting the audio tour for Doors Open Baltimore (http://doorsopenbaltimore.org/sites/) for the third year. The audio tour accompanies the open house event, which will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2017, organized by the Baltimore Architecture Foundation, in partnership with AIA Baltimore, the local chapter of American Institute of Architects. The tour narrates Baltimore's fascinating architecture and history and the people who design and preserve it.To access the tour visitors can download the Geotourist app from the Apple and Google Play app stores. They can hear each building's story based on their GPS location, share their favorites and comment on the sites.Geotourist is a mobile app that hosts audio guides for the world's top travel attractions, architectural landmarks, historical sites and beyond. With GPS functionality easily access audio guided tours, in multiple languages, right on your smartphone. Learn about wcj history, art and architecture through audio tours curated by leading cultural organizations and subject matter experts. Create your own tours, post photos and share your favorites.Web: www.geotourist.com/newsFacebook: www.facebook.com/geotouristappTwitter: @geo_touristInstagram: @geo_tourist