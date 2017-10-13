 
News By Tag
* Festival
* Open House
* App
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Architecture
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Baltimore
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

Audio Tour of Doors Open Baltimore Available on Geotourist app

Visitors Can Take Self-Guided Walking Tour to Hear the Stories of Buildings Right on Their Smartphones
 
 
BALTIMORE - Oct. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The Geotourist app is hosting the audio tour for Doors Open Baltimore (http://doorsopenbaltimore.org/sites/) for the third year. The audio tour accompanies the open house event, which will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2017, organized by the Baltimore Architecture Foundation, in partnership with AIA Baltimore, the local chapter of American Institute of Architects. The tour narrates Baltimore's fascinating architecture and history and the people who design and preserve it.

To access the tour visitors can download the Geotourist app from the Apple and Google Play app stores. They can hear each building's story based on their GPS location, share their favorites and comment on the sites.

About Geotourist

Geotourist is a mobile app that hosts audio guides for the world's top travel attractions, architectural landmarks, historical sites and beyond.  With GPS functionality easily access audio guided tours, in multiple languages, right on your smartphone. Learn about wcj history, art and architecture through audio tours curated by leading cultural organizations and subject matter experts. Create your own tours, post photos and share your favorites.

Connect with Geotourist
Web: www.geotourist.com/news
Facebook: www.facebook.com/geotouristapp
Twitter: @geo_tourist
Instagram: @geo_tourist

Media Contact
Futureborne
323.317.2319
***@futureborne.com
End
Source:Geotourist
Email:***@futureborne.com Email Verified
Tags:Festival, Open House, App
Industry:Architecture
Location:Baltimore - Maryland - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Futureborne PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share