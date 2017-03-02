News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Paul Binetti, Gubernatorial Candidate to Participate in LGBTQ Focused Town Hall
Organized by Jersey City Stands, this LGBTQ focused Town Hall is a follow-up to an urgent community meeting that was held after November's election to understand what the needs of the LGBTQ community are. " I am honored to be included alongside the other candidates that chose to participate. LGBTQ rights are of course important to me as a gay man. All people, gay, straight, bi-sexual or of any other sexual orientation or identity should have the same human rights. We need to stop letting who we sleep with brand us as underserving of equal rights." Stated Binetti on the upcoming Town Hall adding "I am looking forward to meeting with all communities on all issues".
For more information please visit http://www.binetti4nj.com. Press inquiries can be directed to press@binetti4nj.com.
About Jersey City Stands
Jersey City Stands is a grassroots collective that organizes large scale rapid response rallies, vigils & events that aim to unify communities behind a collective cause.
Contact
Tammy Domenick@
Paul Binetti for New Jersey Governor
***@binetti4nj.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse