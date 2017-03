Paul Binetti, Gubernatorial Candidate to Participate in LGBTQ Focused Town Hall

Candidate Paul Binetti

-- Democratwill take part in a Town Hall alongside, Senatorand(acting as a Phil Murphy surrogate) on March 12, 2017 at Transmission in Downtown Jersey City from 5 to 6:30 PM.Organized by, this LGBTQ focused Town Hall is a follow-up to an urgent community meeting that was held after November's election to understand what the needs of the LGBTQ community are. " I am honored to be included alongside the other candidates that. LGBTQ rights are of course important to me as a gay man. All people, gay, straight, bi-sexual or of any other sexual orientation or identity should have the samerights. We need to stop letting who we sleep with brand us as underserving of equal rights." Statedon the upcoming Town Hall adding "I am looking forward to meeting with all communities on all issues".For more information please visit http://www.binetti4nj.com . Press inquiries can be directed to press@binetti4nj.com.Jersey City Stands is a grassroots collective that organizes large scale rapid response rallies, vigils & events that aim to unify communities behind a collective cause.