New Jersey Gubernatorial Candidate Paul Binetti to hold "Campaign Kickoff" at Club Feathers

On March 19, 2018 Paul Binetti, gay, democratic candidate in the New Jersey race for Governor will hold his first campaign fundraiser at landmark gay club, Club Feathers.

1 2 3 Gubernatorial Candidate Paul Binetti Paul Binetti for Governor Paul Binetti for Governor

End

-- Thewill be an informal open forum that will allow the public to get to know Mr. Binetti and his views on LGBTQ and other issues currently facing New Jersey Residents., 39, a middle-class business person operating a business in New Jersey, knows first-hand about the problems everyday New Jersey residents are facing: high property taxes that are forcing people out of their home state, a foreclosure rate higher than any other state, a public education funding scheme that is bankrupting the middle class, a crumbling infrastructure that is stunting the state's growth and an entrenched political culture that operates on the back of its citizens to benefit the wealthiest few. When asked why he decided to run for Governorstated "It is time to take our future into our own hands. I am a middle-class guy, running for the middle-class. Billionaire politicians can say they are for the middle-class as often as they like, but the truth is".Ticket price includes beer, wine and soda and tickets to the "" are $20.00 and are available HERE To learn more about Paul's views on the issues please visit www.binetti4nj.com For more information or to schedule an interview please contact press@binetti4nj.com