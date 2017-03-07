Country(s)
Industry News
New Jersey Gubernatorial Candidate Paul Binetti to hold "Campaign Kickoff" at Club Feathers
On March 19, 2018 Paul Binetti, gay, democratic candidate in the New Jersey race for Governor will hold his first campaign fundraiser at landmark gay club, Club Feathers.
Ticket price includes beer, wine and soda and tickets to the "Campaign Kickoff " are $20.00 and are available HERE.
To learn more about Paul's views on the issues please visit www.binetti4nj.com.
For more information or to schedule an interview please contact press@binetti4nj.com.
Contact
Tammy Domenick@
Paul Binetti for New Jersey Governor
***@binetti4nj.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 07, 2017