 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


New Jersey Gubernatorial Candidate Paul Binetti to hold "Campaign Kickoff" at Club Feathers

On March 19, 2018 Paul Binetti, gay, democratic candidate in the New Jersey race for Governor will hold his first campaign fundraiser at landmark gay club, Club Feathers.
 
1 2 3
Gubernatorial Candidate Paul Binetti
Gubernatorial Candidate Paul Binetti
SECAUCUS, N.J. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Campaign Kickoff will be an informal open forum that will allow the public to get to know Mr. Binetti and his views on LGBTQ and other issues currently facing New Jersey Residents. Binetti, 39, a middle-class business person operating a business in New Jersey, knows first-hand about the problems everyday New Jersey residents are facing: high property taxes that are forcing people out of their home state, a foreclosure rate higher than any other state, a public education funding scheme that is bankrupting the middle class, a crumbling infrastructure that is stunting the state's growth and an entrenched political culture that operates on the back of its citizens to benefit the wealthiest few. When asked why he decided to run for Governor Binetti stated "It is time to take our future into our own hands.  I am a middle-class guy, running for the middle-class. Billionaire politicians can say they are for the middle-class as often as they like, but the truth is a millionaire or billionaire simply cannot relate to what matters to the middle class never mind fight for us".

Ticket price includes beer, wine and soda and tickets to the "Campaign Kickoff " are $20.00 and are available HERE.


To learn more about Paul's views on the issues please visit www.binetti4nj.com.

For more information or to schedule an interview please contact press@binetti4nj.com.

End
Source:Paul Binetti
Email:***@binetti4nj.com Email Verified
Tags:New Jersey, Politics, Paul Binetti, New Jersey Governor, Binetti4nj.com, Lgbtq
Industry:Event, Government, Lifestyle
Location:Secaucus - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 07, 2017
Black Stiletto PR News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share