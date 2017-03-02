 
Industry News





Meet Espire Infolabs at the 3rd SDL Web Developer Summit 2017, New Delhi

 
 
Listed Under

GURGAON, India - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Espire Infolabs, a global technology company empowering businesses with innovative digital experience solutions, today announced it is one of the key sponsors of the 3rd SDL Web 8 Developer Summit to be hosted by the SDL India Community on 17th and 18th March 2017 at The Park Hotel, New Delhi.

SDL Web 8 is the future proof digital experience platform serving as the next generation web content management solution for the complete spectrum of multi-channel digital initiatives of global businesses.

The summit aims to bring together SDL specialists, product teams and SDL Most Valued Professionals (MVPs) to exchange latest trends and best practices around SDL Web and integrations with other SDL products. At the two-day summit, delegates will have focused discussions on setting up websites with SDL Web 8 and Digital Experience Accelerator (DXA), best practices around creating and deploying DXA module, creating an alchemy plugin and much more.

Espire is a Global SDL Partner with experience in designing and deploying an extensive portfolio of Digital Content Management (DCM) solutions for its customersworldwide, leveraging the latest SDL Web capabilities.

Espire's DCM expertise includes its innovative digital experience solutions delivered across multiple channels (websites, mobile and social). These solutions are empowering businesses to speed up their time to market and enhance their brand value by globalizing, localizing and personalizing brand's experience across all digital touch-points.

To gather insights on how Espire's digital experience transformation solutions can strengthen your digital strategies and increase revenue opportunities, participate in the SDL Web 8 Developer Summit by writing to us at enquiries@espire.com or by registering directly here (http://www.espire.com/news/2017/march/sdl-web-8-developer...).

About Espire Infolabs

Espire Infolabs is a global technology company empowering businesses to drive growth and customer engagement with exceptional digital experience solutions through digital content management, multi-channel customer communication management, enterprise applications and IT infrastructure solutions. It is a SEI CMMI Level 5 Ver 1.3 (Dev + SVC) Appraised, ISO 27001:2013 & ISO 9001:2008 Certified and ITIL & ISO 20000-1:2011 Compliant Company. Espire Infolabs has offices in UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Development Centers in India. For more information, please visit www.espire.com.

Contact
Asha Gopinath
(VP - Marketing & Corporate Communication)
***@espire.com
End
Source:
Email:***@espire.com
Posted By:***@espire.com Email Verified
Disclaimer
