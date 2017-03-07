SCPA Workshop on April 7, 2017- Cognitive Behavioral Analysis System of Psychotherapy (CBASP)

This presentation is designed to introduce participants to the theoretical, empirical, and clinical implementation aspects of the Cognitive Behavioral Analysis System of Psychotherapy.

--This presentation is designed to introduce participants to the theoretical, empirical, and clinical implementation aspects of the Cognitive Behavioral Analysis System of Psychotherapy, a treatment model that is based on contemporary learning theories. CBASP is the only model of psychotherapy that is distinctly designed to address the cognitive, behavioral, and interpersonal problems associated with Persistent Depressive Disorder (Chronic Depression). The workshop will touch upon the three main clinical strategies used in CBASP, namely, the "Situational Analysis," an interpersonal problem-solving technique designed to teach patients how to attain self-efficacy in their interactions with others; the "Disciplined Interpersonal Involvement,"a process-related intervention designed to maximize the positive interpersonal impact of the therapist on the patient; and "Skills Training," a component of the treatment designed to teach patients how to communicate in assertive and efficacious ways with others in their lives.is a Clinical Professor in the Department of Psychology at Stony Brook University (SBU), and the Director of the Leonard Krasner Psychological Center (KPC), an outpatient mental health clinic affiliated with the doctoral program in clinical psychology at SBU. She is also the Training Director of the Stony Brook University Consortium Internship Program (SBU-CIP), a pre-doctoral training program recently created to address the imbalance between the number of available psychology internships in the U.S. and the number of applicants. In addition to her professional responsibilities at SBU, Dr. Vivian has maintained a limited private practice during the past three decades. In terms of her clinical research, Dr. Vivian has conducted and/or participated in a number of NIMH-funded projects across the years, including studies with couples seeking marital therapy and reporting Intimate Partner Violence, and outcome treatment studies with chronic depressives using the Cognitive Behavioral System of Psychotherapy (CBASP). Her research has resulted in the publication of over 50 articles in peer reviewed journals, several book chapters, and numerous presentations at national and international psychological conferences.Adelphi University's Hauppauge Education and Conference Center 55 Kennedy Drive, Hauppauge (Facilities are handicapped accessible).Sign in will begin at 6:45 PM on April 7, 2017- Workshop - 7:15pm - 9:15pm. Handouts and seating can be guaranteed only for those who pre-register and pay by 04/03/17.No FeeNo Fee$15 fee if payment received by 04/03/17$20.00 fee from 04/04/17 - 04/07/17 strictly subject to Seating Availability.2 CE credits are available for a $30.00 additional feeCertificate of Attendance available for $5.00 additionalIf you have any questions (including information about our cancellation policy), please email administrator@suffolkpsych.org or call 631-423-2409 and be sure to leave a contact telephone number in your email or message. You may register and pay for this and all of our other workshops via our website using the form within this listing or by mailing in your payment (payable to SCPA) with your name and contact information to:Suffolk County Psychological AssociationP.O. Box 397Commack, NY 11725