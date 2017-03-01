News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Where to get Yellow Fever Vaccination in Punjab/ Amritsar/ Jalandhar/ Ludhiana?
Travellers hailing from Punjab, particularly those from Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana do not have to make extra trips to New Delhi to get their yellow fever shots.
Travellers hailing from Punjab, particularly those from Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana do not have to make extra trips to New Delhi to get their yellow fever shots.
Getting Yellow Fever Vaccination
If you want to move to another country, including Africa, you would want to get hold of yellow fever vaccination. This is because yellow fever is one of the most lethal diseases there, with as many as 50-60% of people with severe symptoms succumbing to it.
Apart from health regulations and necessities, governments too may require that you take the vaccination before you make the move.
You can get it right in your hometown in Punjab itself. However, the one thing to take note of is, how safe and convenient is the clinic that you're visiting?
We bring to you one of the best places for getting Yellow fever vaccine – Travel Safe Clinic. Conveniently located in Mohali (Chandigarh)
The clinic will also offer you customized medical advice keeping in mind your specific travel requirements,
If you're looking where to get Yellow Fever Vaccination in Haryana/ Kurukshetra/
Also, if you are interested in getting Yellow Fever Vaccination in Himachal Pradesh/ Shimla/ Solan/ Sundernagar/
Finally, if you belong to other parts of North India including Jammu & Kashmir/ Srinagar/ Jammu, you can certainly come to our Yellow Fever vaccination clinics in Mohali & NOIDA for Travel health related medical advice.
All you need to do is to just contact them here below.
TravelSafe Clinic – Mohali, Chandigarh
Dr. Gaurav Gupta, MBBS, DCH, DNB
Member AAP, IAP, ISTM, ASTMH, BGTHA & IAMAT
SCF 85 (FF), Phase – 7
Mohali – 160061
mohali@travelsafeclinic.com
Office Hours:
Mon – Sat:
9:30 am to 1:30 pm
5:00 pm to 8:00 pmSunday Closed
We are also available at the following address:
TravelSafe Clinic – NOIDA (NCR, Delhi)
Dr ( Maj Gen) Rishi K Gupta,
MBBS( AIIMS), MD( Paed)
Ex Prof & HOD Paed AFMC Pune
• no. 436, Sector 28, NOIDA. U.P. (National Capital Region, Delhi)
noida@travelsafeclinic.com
Office Hours:
Mon – Sat: 9:00 am to 1:30 pm & 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Sunday by appointment only
The yellow fever vaccinations will help you have a safe journey – remember, your trip doesn't just consist about your visas and travel documents, it consists of a need to have good health too!
http://travelsafeclinic.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse