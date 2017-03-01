 
Where to get Yellow Fever Vaccination in Punjab/ Amritsar/ Jalandhar/ Ludhiana?

Travellers hailing from Punjab, particularly those from Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana do not have to make extra trips to New Delhi to get their yellow fever shots.
 
 
CHANDIGARH, India - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Many countries of Latin America and Africa are well known locations for business trips and family vacations. They are also spots for contracting yellow fever. If you happen to be visiting a country where yellow fever is rampant, then there is good news for you.

Travellers hailing from Punjab, particularly those from Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana do not have to make extra trips to New Delhi to get their yellow fever shots.

Getting Yellow Fever Vaccination

If you want to move to another country, including Africa, you would want to get hold of yellow fever vaccination. This is because yellow fever is one of the most lethal diseases there, with as many as 50-60% of people with severe symptoms succumbing to it.

Apart from health regulations and necessities, governments too may require that you take the vaccination before you make the move.

You can get it right in your hometown in Punjab itself. However, the one thing to take note of is, how safe and convenient is the clinic that you're visiting?

We bring to you one of the best places for getting Yellow fever vaccine – Travel Safe Clinic. Conveniently located in Mohali (Chandigarh) with a branch in Delhi (NOIDA) as well, we will even help you get vaccination done in a clean and hygienic environment in our clinics. Moreover, if you want, you could get the vaccination right in your home or office too.

The clinic will also offer you customized medical advice keeping in mind your specific travel requirements,

If you're looking where to get Yellow Fever Vaccination in Haryana/ Kurukshetra/ Panipat/ Ambala/ Hissar/ Gurgaon, Travel Clinic can help too.

Also, if you are interested in getting  Yellow Fever Vaccination in Himachal Pradesh/ Shimla/ Solan/ Sundernagar/ Mandi/ Kullu/ Bilaspur, visit our centers in Chandigarh and Delhi.

Finally, if you belong to other parts of North India including Jammu & Kashmir/ Srinagar/ Jammu, you can certainly come to our Yellow Fever vaccination clinics in Mohali & NOIDA for Travel health related medical advice.

All you need to do is to just contact them here below.

TravelSafe Clinic – Mohali, Chandigarh

Dr. Gaurav Gupta, MBBS, DCH, DNB

Member AAP, IAP, ISTM, ASTMH, BGTHA & IAMAT

SCF 85 (FF), Phase – 7

Mohali – 160061

mohali@travelsafeclinic.com

Office Hours:

Mon – Sat:

9:30 am to 1:30 pm

5:00 pm to 8:00 pmSunday Closed

We are also available at the following address:

TravelSafe Clinic – NOIDA (NCR, Delhi)

Dr ( Maj Gen) Rishi K Gupta,

MBBS( AIIMS), MD( Paed)

Ex Prof & HOD Paed AFMC Pune

• no. 436, Sector 28, NOIDA. U.P. (National Capital Region, Delhi)

noida@travelsafeclinic.com

Office Hours:

Mon – Sat: 9:00 am to 1:30 pm & 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Sunday by appointment only

The yellow fever vaccinations will help you have a safe journey – remember, your trip doesn't just consist about your visas and travel documents, it consists of a need to have good health too!

http://travelsafeclinic.com
End
Source:TravelSafe Clinic
Email:***@travelsafeclinic.com
