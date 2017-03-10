News By Tag
Chubears Encourages Healthy and Happy Childhood at Treehouse Kids Festival, Chandigarh
This is being organized by The Tree house farm, near Dappar toll plaza, Chandigarh-Ambala highway.
The event in not only a platform for outdoor activities for children, but also a platform for parents to know regarding various health issues relating to their child's health.
Chubears is the leading multivitamin gummy for children in India. It is being manufactured by a Pediatrician, keeping the diet of Indian kids in mind. These gummy vitamins contain all the 9 essential vitamins for growing children, including Vitamin D, which is required for strong bones.
They are pure vegetarian and are being made from natural fruit flavors. Kids love them. This festival would be an opportunity for parents to interact with a Pediatrician informally, regarding their child's health, diet, growth etc. More Info
Media Contact:
Dr. Gaurav Gupta
support@chubears.com
http://www.chubears.com
Contact
Dr. Gaurav Gupta
***@chubears.com
