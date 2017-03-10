 
Industry News





Chubears Encourages Healthy and Happy Childhood at Treehouse Kids Festival, Chandigarh

The event in not only a platform for outdoor activities for children, but also a platform for parents to know regarding various health issues relating to their child's health
 
CHANDIGARH, India - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- A fun filled day for children after exams with various activities like flying fox, storytelling, science lab, fun games and rides, valley crossing etc.

This is being organized by The Tree house farm, near Dappar toll plaza, Chandigarh-Ambala highway.
The event in not only a platform for outdoor activities for children, but also a platform for parents to know regarding various health issues relating to their child's health.

Chubears is the leading multivitamin gummy for children in India. It is being manufactured by a Pediatrician, keeping the diet of Indian kids in mind. These gummy vitamins contain all the 9 essential vitamins for growing children, including Vitamin D, which is required for strong bones.

They are pure vegetarian and are being made from natural fruit flavors. Kids love them. This festival would be an opportunity for parents to interact with a Pediatrician informally, regarding their child's health, diet, growth etc. More Info

Media Contact:

Dr. Gaurav Gupta
support@chubears.com
http://www.chubears.com

Contact
Dr. Gaurav Gupta
***@chubears.com
Source:Chubears
Email:***@chubears.com
Tags:Chubears, Healthy and Happy Childhood, Treehouse Kids Festival
Industry:Health
Location:Chandigarh - Chandigarh - India
