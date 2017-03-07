News By Tag
Service By Medallion Congratulates Oracle on 2017 Silicon Valley Water Conservation Award
By implementing innovative practices to use recycled water, manage landscaping irrigation and use water-efficient fixtures among other initiatives, Oracle saved 91 million gallons of potable water at their Redwood Shores and Santa Clara campuses annually.
As a previous year winner of this prestigious award, Service by Medallion is proud to be a true partner with Oracle's Real Estate and Facilities team and their green initiatives. Medallion contributed to Oracle's vision of sustainability by certifying janitors through a green education program endorsed by the USGBC. Medallion's Green Team also installed water aerators throughout the campus's restroom faucets and implemented the use of an efficient auto scrubber that reduces water consumption by 75% compared to previous pressure washing practices.
The core of the application was surrounded by the water saving strategies that have been applied at Oracle's Headquarters over the past years. Oracle uses reclaimed water at its campuses in Redwood Shores and Santa Clara. This represents a 42% reduction in potable water use at Redwood Shores, saving more than 31 million gallons of potable water and $285,000 per year.
In Santa Clara, reclaimed water is used for irrigation and cooling towers, representing 89% of total water use on campus and saving more than 57 million gallons of potable water and $144,000 per year. All irrigation is sub-metered for better monitoring, and both campuses have installed Weathertrak controllers that adjust irrigation automatically according to real-time weather conditions.
In Redwood Shores, irrigation is monitored through Waterfluence, and reports routinely rate Oracle "Best in City." In addition to using reclaimed water, irrigation water has been reduced by 29% through conservation measures, saving an additional 10 million gallons and $91,000 per year. Oracle is currently implementing a multi-million-
In Redwood Shores, cooling tower water is cycled up to 18 times, versus a more typical eight to 10 cycles in other buildings, reducing water usage by approximately 1.5 million gallons, saving $63,000 per year. Restrooms at Redwood Shores are being retrofitted with faucet flow-restrictors, low-flow showerheads and high-efficiency toilets and urinals, saving an additional 5 million gallons and $97,000 per year. Total annual savings were 91 million gallons of potable water and $573,000.
The goal of the Silicon Valley Water Conservation Awards is to raise awareness and celebrate outstanding achievements in water conservation and reuse through best practices, efficiency and innovation. Service by Medallion congratulates Oracle for continuing to set the bar higher and for acting as a role model for sustainable building operations in Silicon Valley.
About Service by Medallion
Service by Medallion is an award winning Facility Support Services company servicing Corporate Campuses with janitorial, supplies, building repairs, and staffing throughout the West primarily focusing on the Greater Bay Area.
Contact Service by Medallion if you too would like to learn about our proven campus green maintenance programs and how to save more water, reduce more waste and conserve more energy. Service by Medallion is committed to delivering "Best in Class" industry leading programs and services through real time response, innovation, technology, performance analytics, and expertise.
Please visit Service by Medallion at http://www.servicebymedallion.com
About the Silicon Valley Water Conservation Awards
Recognizing the primacy of water to the health and economic vitality of our region and to the environment, the Silicon Valley Water Conservation Awards are presented to organizations, agencies, businesses and individuals whose programs and leadership have advanced water conservation and reuse (recycling) in Silicon Valley (San Mateo County, Santa Clara County and Alameda County from Hayward south). Our coalition represents a diverse cross-section of respected parties concerned about water supply and the need for a strategic response to both droughts and a new era of water scarcity. The goal of the Awards is to raise awareness and celebrate outstanding achievements in water conservation and reuse through best practices, efficiency and innovation. Learn more about Silicon Valley Water Conservation Awards (http://www.waterawards.org/
Page Updated Last on: Mar 07, 2017