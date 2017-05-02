Country(s)
Industry News
Airbnb and Service by Medallion Presented as the 2017 Work Life Awards New Employer of the Year
The Arc San Francisco is a lifelong learning and achievement center for over 700 individuals with developmental disabilities in San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties. The center has placed Arc clients to work as employees and volunteers in over 150 companies, non-profits and corporations.
For the past year, Service by Medallion and Airbnb have been partnered with two Arc employees that have received individual job training with ongoing coaching and career development as part-time employees at the Aibnb campus in San Francisco.
The vital roles played by the Service by Medallion Arc Team at Airbnb include both a Conference Room Ambassador and a Quality Assurance Specialist. The Conference Room Ambassador is in charge of receiving, storing and distributing stocks of office, janitorial or other supplies according to unit needs. Also, maintaining inventory and ensuring proper handling of office supplies throughout all conference rooms at the Airbnb campus. The Quality Assurance Specialist uses Service by Medallion's mobile application to assess and audit cleanliness, monitor and elevate safety concerns, and upkeep the facilities culture for internal and external consumers.
Service by Medallion and Airbnb take enormous pride in providing people with disabilities in receiving what everyone wants – a good job, time for fun, lots of friends and path to a better, more secure future. This lifelong learning program provides the support, training and ongoing advocacy that ensures all Arc employees meet all the challenges of adulthood while achieving their personal goals.
"The quality, passion and reliability The ARC program and people consistently deliver to the work environment is like someone giving you a box that says "Timex" on it and finding a "Rolex" inside," said Daryl Harris, Regional VP of Operations at Service By Medallion.
Service by Medallion congratulates Airbnb for this incredible honor in helping achieve The Mission of the Arc San Francisco, to serve people with developmental disabilities by promoting self-determination, dignity and quality of life.
About Service by Medallion
Service by Medallion is an award winning Facility Support Services company servicing Corporate Campuses with janitorial, supplies, building repairs, and staffing throughout the West primarily focusing on the Greater Bay Area. Contact Service by Medallion if you too would like to learn about our proven campus green maintenance programs and how to save more water, reduce more waste and conserve more energy. Service by Medallion is committed to delivering "Best in Class" industry leading programs and services through real time response, innovation, technology, performance analytics, and expertise.
Please visit Service by Medallion at http://www.servicebymedallion.com
About The Arc San Francisco
The Arc San Francisco is a lifelong learning and achievement center for individuals with developmental disabilities in San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties. The Arc has been recognized for its education and career programs as well as independent living services, health advocacy and a broad range of arts and recreation opportunities. Our affiliations with over 100 business, education and health partners help us to provide successful internships and employment opportunities while offering a more diverse, enriching life experience.
For more information visit www.thearcsf.org
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse