News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Web Active Directory LLC Announces New Partnership with Paradigm Pioneers, Inc
Web Active Directory, LLC announces new partnership with Paradigm Pioneers, Inc.
PeoplePlatform empowers you to create, update, and deprovision users and other objects in your directory. You can delegate provisioning, deprovisioning, and updates to other users via configurable web forms. You can also do it in bulk from your data sources.
The software can schedule jobs and workflow tasks to run any time after an application action occurs. This function makes licensing, and other maintenance tasks manageable as well as provides a framework for notifications and approvals on top of your directory processes. PeoplePlatform also constructs specific reports you need (with graphs) without scripting, coding, or using Excel.
Steven Nuesch, CIO of Paradigm Pioneers, stated, "Web Active Directory's solution is clean and functional. The Web Active Directory team was excellent to work with throughout the process. Requirements were well defined, and they implemented a clean easy-to-use portal to provision accounts for my clients to use with our Proprietary Special Education database and Hosted Exchange accounts." He continued, "This will enhance our security by giving our customers these tools to manage their own user's accounts quickly."
Robert Baptist, CTO stated "This new client opportunity is a product of our long-standing goal to develop solutions that meet both corporate and education sector needs. Paradigm Pioneers, Inc. adds to the growing list of clients that have recently chosen Web Active Directory over our competitors."
About Web Active Directory, LLC
Web Active Directory provides an Identity Management platform web-enabling Active Directory technologies. We provide software and services on-premise or in the cloud saving money and time for IT technologists and empowering end-users not to be beholden to them. For more information, please visit www.webactivedirectory.com.
About Paradigm Pioneers, Inc.
Paradigm Pioneers, Inc. provides a full array of IT solutions only for private special education schools and agencies. Our products and services are tailored to your needs and the work you do with your staff, teachers, and students. We design Student Records Programs, write custom programs, configure secure email and internet access, provide secure remote access, and extensive support. For more information, please visit http://www.ppihx.com.
Contact
Russell Moratelli
***@webactivedirectory.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse