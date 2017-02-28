 
News By Tag
* Active Directory
* Provisioning
* K-12
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
February 2017
28


Web Active Directory LLC Announces New Partnership with Paradigm Pioneers, Inc

Web Active Directory, LLC announces new partnership with Paradigm Pioneers, Inc.
 
 
Web Active Directory
Web Active Directory
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Active Directory
Provisioning
K-12

Industry:
Education

Location:
Dallas - Texas - US

Subject:
Partnerships

DALLAS - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Web Active Directory is pleased to announce the addition of Paradigm Pioneers, Inc. to our growing education sector client list.  Paradigm Pioneers has selected Web Active Directory's PeoplePlatform to manage and provide metrics to over 3,000 serviced accounts.  The need to allow customers to manage their own user's accounts was a priority, turning a 24 hour turnaround time for new accounts into a one minute self-service process.

PeoplePlatform empowers you to create, update, and deprovision users and other objects in your directory.  You can delegate provisioning, deprovisioning, and updates to other users via configurable web forms.  You can also do it in bulk from your data sources.

The software can schedule jobs and workflow tasks to run any time after an application action occurs.  This function makes licensing, and other maintenance tasks manageable as well as provides a framework for notifications and approvals on top of your directory processes.  PeoplePlatform also constructs specific reports you need (with graphs) without scripting, coding, or using Excel.

Steven Nuesch, CIO of Paradigm Pioneers, stated, "Web Active Directory's solution is clean and functional. The Web Active Directory team was excellent to work with throughout the process. Requirements were well defined, and they implemented a clean easy-to-use portal to provision accounts for my clients to use with our Proprietary Special Education database and Hosted Exchange accounts."  He continued, "This will enhance our security by giving our customers these tools to manage their own user's accounts quickly."

Robert Baptist, CTO stated "This new client opportunity is a product of our long-standing goal to develop solutions that meet both corporate and education sector needs.  Paradigm Pioneers, Inc. adds to the growing list of clients that have recently chosen Web Active Directory over our competitors."

About Web Active Directory, LLC

Web Active Directory provides an Identity Management platform web-enabling Active Directory technologies. We provide software and services on-premise or in the cloud saving money and time for IT technologists and empowering end-users not to be beholden to them. For more information, please visit www.webactivedirectory.com.

About Paradigm Pioneers, Inc.

Paradigm Pioneers, Inc. provides a full array of IT solutions only for private special education schools and agencies. Our products and services are tailored to your needs and the work you do with your staff, teachers, and students. We design Student Records Programs, write custom programs, configure secure email and internet access, provide secure remote access, and extensive support. For more information, please visit http://www.ppihx.com.

Contact
Russell Moratelli
***@webactivedirectory.com
End
Source:Web Active Directory LLC
Email:***@webactivedirectory.com Email Verified
Tags:Active Directory, Provisioning, K-12
Industry:Education
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Web Active Directory PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share