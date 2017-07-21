News By Tag
Web Active Directory LLC Delivers Continued Growth in Q2 2017
Web Active Directory, LLC continues its advance into the Identity Management space with ongoing quarterly revenue growth.
PeoplePlatform empowers you to create, update, and deprovision users and other objects in your directory. You can delegate provisioning, deprovisioning, and updates to other users via configurable web forms. You can also do it in bulk from your data sources.
Also, the software can schedule jobs and workflow tasks to run any time after an application action occurs. This function makes licensing, and other maintenance tasks manageable as well as provides a framework for notifications and approvals on top of your directory processes. PeoplePlatform also enables construction of specific reports you need (with graphs) without scripting, coding, or using Excel.
Another solution is Web Active Directory's PeoplePassword. PeoplePassword is an easy deployable self-service password reset solution. Users can change their password – without helpdesk's assistance – using PeoplePassword. Also, passwords can be changed based on the policy the administrator or company requirements.
The company continued its growth in the education sector by acquiring customers such as Tumwater School District in Tumwater, Washington, Cumberland County Schools in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Lucia Mar United School District in Arroyo Grande, California and Louisiana State University (LSU). Likewise, the company maintained ongoing relationships with agencies such as The Movado Group, SKECHERS, and Fiserv.
Regarding value and return on investment, Chris Young, WAN Supervisor at Cumberland County Schools stated "Web Active Directory saves our employees a tremendous amount of time in their already stretched thin workday. Web Active Directory replaced our internal three-stage solution and made it an easy one search process that gives our end users the information they need with just a few clicks."
To meet the lofty goals Web Active Directory has established, Robert Baptist, CTO will continue to focus on technology trends and listen to customer feedback to remain a market leader in the Identity Management space. "It's exciting to see the development of our suite attracting such a variety of clients. We always want to strive to meet the needs of prospects and customers alike. In doing so, we expect great things in the coming years."
About Web Active Directory, LLC
Web Active Directory provides an Identity Management platform web-enabling Active Directory technologies. We provide software and services on premise or in the cloud saving money and time for IT technologists and empowering end-users not to be beholden to them. For more information, please visit: https://www.webactivedirectory.com.
Contact
Russell Moratelli
Web Active Directory, LLC
***@webactivedirectory.com
