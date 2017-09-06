 
September 2017





Web Active Directory LLC Releases PeoplePlatform 3.7

Web Active Directory, LLC releases a new product version of PeoplePlatform with real-time mirroring of G Suite and enhanced directory monitoring
 
 
Web Active Directory
Web Active Directory
 
DALLAS - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- PeoplePlatform empowers you to create, update, and deprovision users and other objects in your directory.  You can delegate provisioning, deprovisioning, and updates to other users via configurable web forms.  You can also do it in bulk from your data sources.

Version 3.7 Introduces Real-Time Mirroring of G Suite and Your Directory

Sync solutions often don't cut it when trying to keep your on-premise directory aligned with G Suite in the cloud.  Users become frustrated with data that doesn't match because of lags inherent in the sync process.  When users are de-provisioned, these lags can create dangerous security holes allowing users continued access they shouldn't have.

People Platform's real-time mirroring between your on premise directory and G Suite eliminates these issues.  As an example, when a user is updated and needs to change OUs on premise and their org path in the cloud, a business rule fires that does this work in your on premise directory and G Suite in real time.  The inconvenient and even dangerous sync lag is gone.

Version 3.7 Introduces Enhanced Directory Monitoring

Selectively monitor your key users' group memberships and your important group's members.  Configurable notifications are sent almost immediately when changes occur.  Web Active Directory's monitoring solutions go deep to recursively uncover complex relationships exposing security flaws in your directory you may not know you had.

Robert Baptist, CTO says "With this release we are steadily continuing our push forward to give our customers more control over their on premise directory.  More control means IT receiving more timely important information about their environment and a configurable software solution that acts on information in real-time.  This leads to happier end-users and a more secure environment."

"More and more enterprises and educational institutions are realizing the need to eschew syncing their G Suite with their on premise directory in favor of a real-time mirroring.  For those using G Suite, the need for accurate data between the two is vital" stated Jean Thompson, Director of Marketing.  "The monitoring technology introduces in 3.7 is unique in its ability to uncover group and member relationships that could potentially lead to security holes."

Robert Baptist, CTO finished by saying," Web Active Directory seeks to understand customer and prospects demands.  We believe these needs drive the technology trends wcj in the market.  By adhering to these requirements, we can provide cutting edge technologies that make IT divisions run their organizations smoothly with fewer resources."

About Google G Suite

G Suite (formerly Google Apps for Work and Google Apps for Your Domain) is a package of cloud-based services that can provide your company or school with a whole new way to work together online—not just using email and chat, but over video conferences, social media, real-time document collaborations, software and products developed by Google, launched on August 28, 2006.

About Web Active Directory, LLC

Web Active Directory provides an Identity Management platform web-enabling Active Directory technologies. We provide software and services on premise or in the cloud saving money and time for IT technologists and empowering end-users not to be beholden to them. For more information, please visit: https://www.webactivedirectory.com.

Contact
Russell Moratelli
***@webactivedirectory.com
End
