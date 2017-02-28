 
Pulse of the City News Recognizes Several Consecutive-year Customer Satisfaction Award Winners

Pulse of the City News' most recent customer satisfaction award winners have all achieved the highest possible rating of 5 stars.
 
 
LAPEER, Mich. - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The most recentPulse of the City News honorees for outstanding customer satisfaction include three-time and four-time Pulse Award winners, all of whom have received the highest possible ratings of 5 stars.

In affiliation with The Stirling Center for Excellence, Pulse of the City researches building and construction companies to identify those companies that provide more than just great design and construction services, but also a great customer experience. Pulse's research team accepts public and industry nominations and also scours multiple sources, including online customer reviews, blogs, websites, awards and more to put together a balanced and objective rating for each company. The Customer Satisfaction Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.

Harmony Electric Co. of Houston (www.harmonyelectric.com) has earned its fourth straight Pulse Award in 2017. Since 1985, Harmony Electric has provided electrical service repair and installation for homes and businesses with a highly positive customer satisfaction rate. The company is dedicated to delivering top-quality Houston electricians and electrical work at a fair price. Visit its Star Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/6403w25413/Harmony-Electric-Co-Inc/Houston/TX.

Kings Capital Construction Corp. of White Plains, N.Y., (www.kingscapitalgroup.com) is also a four-time Pulse Award winner. As a full-service general contractor and site developer, Kings Capital has completed turnkey projects from ground-up construction to corporate fitouts, retail, hospitality, healthcare development and commercial capital improvements. The company's mission is to be the best partner for its customers, suppliers and employees and it builds strong relationships through teamwork, integrity, commitment and customer service. Visit the company's Star Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/74w2z254y2/Kings-Capital-Construction-Group-Inc/White-Plains/NY.

Winter Springs Roofing & Repair LLC of Longwood, Fla., (www.winterspringsroofingandrepair.com) is a four-year Pulse Award winner. Winter Springs Roofing & Repair has been doing business since the 1980s, specializing in finding the most innovative solutions for the most difficult roof repairs in Central Florida. The company performs tile roof repairs and restoration, re-design problems, chimneys, and skylights. For more information, visit the company's Star Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/a413y24453/Winter-Springs-Roofing-amp-Repair-LLC/Casselberry/FL.

Frontier Basement Systems of Clarksville, Tenn., (www.frontierbasementsystems.com) is a three-time Pulse Award winner. A specialist in "All Things Basementy," Frontier Basement Systems provides homeowners in central Tennessee and southwestern Kentucky with basement waterproofing, crawl space repair, basement finishing, foundation repair, concrete leveling and radon mitigation. The team provides on-time, permanent solutions to residents' waterproofing and foundation issues. Visit the company's Star Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/64x2w22423/Frontier-Basement-Systems/Clarksville/TN.

Chapman Windows & Doors of West Chester, Penn., (www.chapmanwindowsdoors.com) is also a three-time Pulse Award winner. The family-owned business combines expertise gained from years of hands-on residential building with good, old-fashioned customer service. Chapman's mission is to sell and carefully install quality products including windows, doors (entrance, patio or interior), gutters, siding, skylights and hardware. Visit the company's Star Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/54x2u244w2/Chapman-Windows-amp-Doors/West-Chester/PA.

What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. By determining an annual rating for companies, there is a stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week, and also avoids succumbing to unfounded negative commentary that may be featured prominently in other rating systems.

Frank Andrews, Founder of The Stirling Center, says, "We are especially happy to find those elite companies that repeatedly maintain top-flight customer satisfaction scores in our research and review systems. They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!"

If you are hiring for a project and wish to verify whether the candidates earned the Pulse Award, search for that information at www.pulseofthecitynews.com/search.php.

About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center

The leaders behind Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center have a lifetime of experience in the real estate, building and construction fields in news and publishing. Pulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the "customer experience" perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service, and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.

The Stirling Center provides "customer-first" learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.

Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to www.pulseofthecitynews.com.

