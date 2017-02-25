News By Tag
Veratics, Inc. Software Factory Appraised at CMMI Level 2
CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance. An appraisal at maturity level 2 indicates the organization is performing at a "managed" level. At this level, projects have ensured that processes are planned and executed in accordance with policy; the projects employ skilled people who have adequate resources to produce controlled outputs; involve relevant stakeholders;
Anthony Galluscio, President of Veratics, Inc. said, "Over the past four years we have consistently improved toward our goals of high quality, repeatability, and stability. Last year our accounting system was approved by the Defense Contracting Audit Agency (DCAA) and this year we achieved CMMI Level 2. The bottom line is that Veratics is strong and mature young company that is here to stay. This is a significant stake in the ground along our journey to prove that our Agile software methodology focuses on quality using measurable and sustainable processes. Our progress on CMMI is a signal to our customers of our absolute commitment to predictable delivery of high quality software."
About Veratics, Inc.™
Veratics, Inc. is a VA-verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) focusing on Agile Software Development, with emphasis on Cyber Security and Healthcare Information Technology. We provide well-formed, highly-productive, and capable Agile Software Development teams. Veratics is a government-procurement-
