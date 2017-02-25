Veratics, Inc. Software Factory Appraised at CMMI Level 2

End

-- Veratics, Inc. today announced that it has been appraised at level 2 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)®. The appraisal was performed by Integrated Systems Diagnostics, Inc.CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance. An appraisal at maturity level 2 indicates the organization is performing at a "managed" level. At this level, projects have ensured that processes are planned and executed in accordance with policy; the projects employ skilled people who have adequate resources to produce controlled outputs; involve relevant stakeholders;are monitored, controlled, and reviewed; and are evaluated for adherence to their process descriptions.Anthony Galluscio, President of Veratics, Inc. said, "Over the past four years we have consistently improved toward our goals of high quality, repeatability, and stability. Last year our accounting system was approved by the Defense Contracting Audit Agency (DCAA) and this year we achieved CMMI Level 2. The bottom line is that Veratics is strong and mature young company that is here to stay. This is a significant stake in the ground along our journey to prove that our Agile software methodology focuses on quality using measurable and sustainable processes. Our progress on CMMI is a signal to our customers of our absolute commitment to predictable delivery of high quality software."About Veratics, Inc.™Veratics, Inc. is a VA-verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) focusing on Agile Software Development, with emphasis on Cyber Security and Healthcare Information Technology. We provide well-formed, highly-productive, and capable Agile Software Development teams. Veratics is a government-procurement-ready company with significant past performance. Veratics' commercial past-performance includes leading the Agile enterprise adoption and providing software-development-as-a-service for one of the largest integrated healthcare delivery system in the nation. Veratics' government past-performance includes full-lifecycle experience for cyber security threat identification and remediation, security and privacy (Audit, Security, Privacy, & Identity Access Management), electronic medical record (VistA) usability, and interoperability.About CMMI® InstituteCMMI Institute (CMMIInstitute.com)is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. The Institute provides the tools and support for organizations to benchmark their capabilities and build maturity by comparing their operations to best practices and identifying performance gaps. For over 25 years, thousands of high-performing organizations in a variety of industries, including aerospace, finance, health services, software, defense, transportation, and telecommunications, have earned a CMMI maturity level rating and proved they are capable business partners and suppliers. To learn more about how CMMI can help your organization elevate performance, visit CMMIinstitute.com.