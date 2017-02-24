News By Tag
IRIDESENSE Set to Rock 89 North For "Montclair Records Presents: The Crossfade Collective" 3/2
LI Band--Together With Same Lineup for Over 20 Years--Will Bring Their Pop-Tinged Hard Rock to One of Patchogue's Hottest Music Venues
Formed in Merrick, Port Washington and Bayville, Long Island, NY in 1993 with the same members as today - Rick Eberle (Vocals, Guitar), Tara Eberle - Drouin (Vocals, Bass), Rob Viccari (Lead Guitar), Rich Drouin (Drums) - Their music can be heard on Nickelodeon in the shows Zoey 101(featuring Jaime Lynn Spears and Victoria Justice) and Drake & Josh. They've also been featured on MTV shows such as Pimp My Ride, Room Raiders, NEXT and on an episode of the show "Boiling Points".
Iridesense was a semifinalist in the Q104.3 Mojito Band Search, in the Shift 2 Nissan Battle of the Bands, and were also semi finalists (top 20 out of 1000's of entries nationwide) in the National "Be A Radio Star" Competition where they received airplay in rotation at Z100 radio in NY in addition to a nationally broadcast radio interview with Elvis Duran from the Z Morning Zoo and Actress Amanda Bynes.
They've played several cross country tours and big gigs at Irving Plaza in NYC, as between period entertainment at a New York Islanders NHL game, sold out engagements with Spin Doctors, Something Corporate and Gin Blossoms to name a few, and their performance for the nationwide Verizon FiOs Festival had a corresponding web video contest online for their song Gasoline.
The band, who recently released "Thought Parade" which includes their songs 'Mind Control Society", "The Line" and "My Revelation" also released their Secret Constellation EP in 2013. In June 2008, they released A Trip Called Life on Paradiddle Records; their previous cds include a 1997 release "Cool Dream Tomorrow" on Rock Diva records, a 2001 release "Iridesense"
To catch Iridesense along with a ton of other great local acts for Montclair Records Presents: The Crossfade Collective, make sure to stop down at 89 North(89 North Ocean Avenue, Patchogue, NY 11772) this Thursday, March 2nd at 8:00PM!
Show is 18+
For Tickets to Monclair Records Presents: The Crossfade Collective, VISIT: http://uid13737.fan-
For More Information About Iridesense, VISIT: www.Iridesense.com (http://uid13737.fan-
OR
Facebook.com/
For Press Inquiries, Contact: Rick@RickEberle.com
