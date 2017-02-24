 
News By Tag
* Commercial TPMS
* PressurePro and Geotab
* Integrated TPMS
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Harrisonville
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
February 2017
2827262524

PressurePro Expands Integrated Solutions Offering with Launch of Geotab Partnership

PressurePro TPMS Solutions now live and available on Geotab Marketplace
 
 
GeotabandPressureProHardware
GeotabandPressureProHardware
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Commercial TPMS
* PressurePro and Geotab
* Integrated TPMS

Industry:
* Transportation

Location:
* Harrisonville - Missouri - US

Subject:
* Products

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Advantage PressurePro, world leaders in Tire Performance Management Solutions, has announced to the market the release and launch of their integrated solutions alongside Geotab. A global leader in open IoT fleet management, Geotab provides fleets with advanced, web-based analytics, giving users the information and tools to better manage their fleet. Together, PressurePro and Geotab arm users with an advanced and fully connected TPMS solution that allows them to take full control of their tire management program.

"TPMS allows fleets to use a single technology to drive down costs and inefficiencies across several of their largest expenses," stated Edward Lutsko, Technology Manager, PressurePro. "PressurePro simplifies and streamlines tire maintenance, arming users with a powerful tool that identifies tire performance trends, taking their tire maintenance programs from reactive to proactive."

The integrated solutions provide users with real time tire performance information in-cab and/or remote giving drivers the ability to correct issues as they arise and managers the ability to monitor every tire in a fleet from a single location, allowing them to remedy issues before they occur.

"Commercial fleets operate in some of the most diverse and competitive landscapes, requiring them to remain progressive in lowering their cost of operations all while becoming more efficient," stated Vanessa Hargrave, PressurePro's COO and Chief Marketing Officer. "PressurePro provides fleet owners and managers with a unique solution that both provides the raw data needed to save fuel, cut downtime, extend tire life and more, as well as a full backed platform that automatically computes and breaks down the tire performance data into easily understood dashboard metrics. This means managers can now take their tire maintenance practices to the next level, while cutting their budgeted time to do so, freeing time and resources to focus on other areas of improvement."

The integrated solutions, which utilize PressurePro's LINK (Gateway) and PULSE solutions, allow customers to connect and communicate through the vehicle network or utilizing the IOX-CAN cable from GeoTab, allowing streamlined data flow to the Geotab GO6, GO7 and GO RUGGED products. (Legacy GO4 solutions are also supported.) For more information, visit Geotab's Marketplace or contact your Geotab or PressurePro dealers today!


Visit PressurePro online at http://www.advantagepressurepro.com

Media Contact
Advantage PressurePro
Vanessa Hargrave | COO/CMO | vanessa@pressurepr
816-887-3505
***@pressurepro.us
End
Source:
Email:***@pressurepro.us Email Verified
Tags:Commercial TPMS, PressurePro and Geotab, Integrated TPMS
Industry:Transportation
Location:Harrisonville - Missouri - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Advantage PressurePro News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share