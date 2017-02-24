Perfectly equipped for the Future of Work – UC Point presents "Office to Go" at CeBIT

COLOGNE, Germany
- March 2, 2017
- PRLog
-- New technologies and applications, digital trends and digital transformation:
The German trade show, CeBIT, stays true to its guiding theme this year bringing all facets of digital business to life. UC Point is joining the digital league at the CeBIT this year with comprehensive offerings of products, showcases and best practices to present select services related to remote work in the cloud. At booth E22/1 in exhibit hall 12, visitors can learn everything they need to know about the major topic, "The Modern Workplace – Office to Go". Trade show visitors can discover and discuss consulting, analytics and managed services expertise from a Microsoft Partner and leading provider of global Unified Communication and Collaboration solutions.
Experiencing digital transformation – UC Point considers this a top priority and guides companies on the path to digital transformation with a holistic approach of UCC services and solutions. At the CeBIT, the UCC experts at UC Point have several products and services in store, namely seamless conferencing with UC-Interop, an upgraded version of UCP DNA365 with improved features and usability as well as a free Office 365 workshop training session. Interested trade show visitors can book a personal meeting at the show booth by March 16, 2017.
A special bonus for companies: As an extra "goodie" at the CeBIT, UC Point is extending their exclusive free trial campaign for UCP DNA365. Attendees can register via sales.emea@uc-
point.com from March 20th
– March 31st, 2017 to receive full access of all product features for four weeks (instead of two) and discover the advantages of the quality analysis first-hand. In addition to the four-week trial of UCP DNA365, users will receive an expert evaluation of their network quality analysis results.
Trade show visitors can also look forward to the following highlights:UC-Interop – Seamlessly connect to various manufacturers' conferencing platforms
With UC-Interop (http://www.uc-interop.com/
), UC Point is providing an interoperability solution that seamlessly connects various manufacturers' conferencing platforms and devices to Microsoft Office 365 and Skype for Business (https://www.uc-point.com/en/learn/skype-for-business
). As a result, companies receive a low-cost and Office 365-certified solution for their existing collaboration infrastructures – whether they are operated on-premise, hybrid, or completely from the cloud. This allows a Cisco, Lifesize, Polycom or Avaya room system user to participate in a Skype for Business Meeting with just one click. The special advantage: Compared to conventional bridging solutions - which require more time, resources and technical effort to implement and use – UC-Interop optimally distributes the conferencing load between both conferencing units without the need for time-consuming installation by IT. UC Point offers UC-Interop as a managed service that is bundled with modular support services. Customers therefore benefit from a low-cost "pay-as-you-
need" licensing model.DNA365 – Permanently improving the quality of phone calls and video conferences
UC Point's vendor independent measurement and analysis procedure, DNA365, helps IT identify causes for bad audio and video experiences during Skype for Business calls. The continuous network quality analysis developed by UC Point together with notable business partners, checks the enterprise voice environment 24/7/365 and proactively reports threshold deviations. Companies can not only continuously monitor the quality of telephone calls and video conferences, but they can also increase user satisfaction and maximize their ROI through increased productivity. Thanks to its unique "fingerprint"
method, UCP DNA365 is the most precise measurement method to analyze root cause information in the world. UC Point will launch a new version of DNA365 for the CeBIT with upgraded features and improved usability. This allows customers to clearly display their measurement segments in a status map and receive all information graphically prepared into diagrams and tabular overviews. Thanks to its new download function, you can also conveniently integrate all charts into your own reports. The new knowledge base provides helpful tips and insights related to DNA365.Office 365 Workshop Training – Effectively Collaborate in the Cloud
UC Point offers a free and personalized introductory course (https://www.uc-
point.com/en/
learn/office-
365-workshops)
for companies that wish to test how easy remote work is with Microsoft's Office 365 cloud solution. Up to ten members of your decision-making team can experience the benefits of remote work in the cloud in an individualized, non-binding session on-site - without the need to travel to a training center. In the setting of a virtual company, you will execute different business processes using actual, dedicated cloud accounts – from scheduling to networking and working in teams to creating documents and business concepts - with a particular focus on collaboration, business process and security. Participants will get a first-hand look at all of the important applications within Office 365: Outlook, Exchange, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Publisher, OneNote, OneDrive and Skype for Business.
Arrange a personal meeting at the CeBIT at sales.emea@uc-
point.com and visit UC Point in exhibition hall 12 at booth E22/1 during the trade show days.
For more information about CeBIT visit: http://www.cebit.de/
exhibitor/uc-
point/S936988