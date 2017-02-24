News By Tag
Ace Adventure Resort Offers Free Cabin Overnights, Mtn Biking In Exchange for Trail Maintenaince
Able-bodied guests taking up this invitation April 21 & 22, 2017 are asked to roll up their sleeves and join others in a collaborative effort to prep the resort's extensive trail system along the New River Gorge for the upcoming season.
But it's not all work. There will be plenty of down time for play as participants who bring their own bikes or hop on a complimentary rental, check out the fruits of their labors. This is the season, too, for wildflowers, including, trillium, that flourish in the 1,500 wooded acres that surround the resort.
Trail Maintenance Weekend (https://aceraft.com/
The furnished cabins are appointed with satellite TV, kitchenette and private hot tub. Space is limited so interested parties are urged to call 800.787.3982 soon to reserve a cabin. Full payment is required to hold a cabin for the weekend. The cabin rental fee minus a $25 cleaning charge will refunded upon completion of trail work Sunday afternoon.
This wilderness destination is already gearing up for an active 2017 season including this spring'sWonderland Mountain Challenge (https://aceraft.com/
The 4th Annual Mountain Music Festival (http://mountainmusicfestwv.com/
Be sure to mark these dates on the calendar. See: https://aceraft.com/
About ACE Adventure Resort
ACE Adventure Resort is the East Coast's largest mountain hideaway exclusively focused on world-class whitewater rafting along with guided adventures, outdoor sports and activities, lodging, camping and other amenities. The nearby New River Gorge National River is affectionately known as the "Grand Canyon of the East" and features rafting from April to October. The New and Gauley Rivers combined offer over 100 miles of rapids all within 30 minutes of the resort. Both rivers are administered by the National Park Service. ACE's passion since 1980 has been to create vacations wrapped around these rivers and other outdoor adventures so that guests can experience "a world of adventure in one place." The 1,500 acres here encompass both forest and a five-acre Wonderland Water Park plus a series of ponds, a mining-era ghost town and spectacular cliffs for rock climbing, waterfalls and overlooks.
