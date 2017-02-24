 
Ace Adventure Resort Offers Free Cabin Overnights, Mtn Biking In Exchange for Trail Maintenaince

Able-bodied guests taking up this invitation April 21 & 22, 2017 are asked to roll up their sleeves and join others in a collaborative effort to prep the resort's extensive trail system along the New River Gorge for the upcoming season.
 
 
A little sweat - a lot of fun
A little sweat - a lot of fun
 
NEW RIVER GORGE, W.Va. - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- A little sweat has its just reward. Deep in the West Virginia hills, ACE Adventure Resort (https://aceraft.com/) is offering a free two-night stay in a mountain cabin plus use of a mountain bike to explore the wilderness for anyone willing to lend a hand on their spring trail maintenance.

Able-bodied guests taking up this invitation for the nights of April 21 & 22, 2017 are asked to roll up their sleeves and join others in a collaborative effort to prep the resort's extensive trail system along the New River Gorge for the upcoming season.

But it's not all work. There will be plenty of down time for play as participants who bring their own bikes or hop on a complimentary rental, check out the fruits of their labors. This is the season, too, for wildflowers, including, trillium, that flourish in the 1,500 wooded acres that surround the resort.

Trail Maintenance Weekend (https://aceraft.com/pages/trail-maintenance-weekend) workers are asked to arrive Friday night (4/21) and assist with trail cleanup from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (4/22) and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday (4/23). Mountain bikes will be available after 1 p.m. on Sunday.  A deli lunch is provided on Saturday. Resort dining venues will also be open that weekend. Guests are asked to bring outdoor clothing for two days that includes close-toe footwear, a poncho or rain jacket, clothing that can be layered, work gloves and safety goggles.

The furnished cabins are appointed with satellite TV, kitchenette and private hot tub. Space is limited so interested parties are urged to call 800.787.3982 soon to reserve a cabin. Full payment is required to hold a cabin for the weekend. The cabin rental fee minus a $25 cleaning charge will refunded upon completion of trail work Sunday afternoon.

This wilderness destination is already gearing up for an active 2017 season including this spring'sWonderland Mountain Challenge (https://aceraft.com/pages/ace-adventure-series-wonderland...) on May 27, a demanding half-marathon or 10K trail run through the mountains, following a distinctive course along the New River Gorge past scenic rock outcrops, cascading streams and abandoned coal mines. A burrito buffet awaits racers at the finish line where winners will receive cash prizes and medals. The entry fee is $40 for the Half Marathon, $35 for the10K Run, or $25 for the walking option. Camping Saturday night is free to racers and their entourage.

The 4th Annual Mountain Music Festival (http://mountainmusicfestwv.com/) will draw over 25 bands, including headliners Umphrey's McGee, Saturday night, and The Revivalists, Friday night, performing June 1, 2 and 3. Dozens of cabin rentals, bunkhouse beds and tent sites are available. Convenient dining options may begin around guests' campfires or at the variety of lodges, bars and grills found at ACE Adventure Resort (https://aceraft.com/). Ticket packages for every length of weekend getaway are offered. An advanced ticket deal for $200 per person includes a three-day festival pass and three night's campground reservations, access to the festival pre-party, parking and a full-day ACE Wonderland Water Park pass for Saturday's Beach Party. Tickets are available online at http://www.mountainmusicfestwv.com/tickets.html.

Be sure to mark these dates on the calendar. See: https://aceraft.com/pages/special-events for a full list of special events for 2017. For more information and to make activity and lodging reservations, please telephone (800) 787-3982 or email ace@aceraft.com. Visit the website at www.aceraft.com.

About ACE Adventure Resort

ACE Adventure Resort is the East Coast's largest mountain hideaway exclusively focused on world-class whitewater rafting along with guided adventures, outdoor sports and activities, lodging, camping and other amenities. The nearby New River Gorge National River is affectionately known as the "Grand Canyon of the East" and features rafting from April to October. The New and Gauley Rivers combined offer over 100 miles of rapids all within 30 minutes of the resort. Both rivers are administered by the National Park Service.  ACE's passion since 1980 has been to create vacations wrapped around these rivers and other outdoor adventures so that guests can experience "a world of adventure in one place." The 1,500 acres here encompass both forest and a five-acre Wonderland Water Park plus a series of ponds, a mining-era ghost town and spectacular cliffs for rock climbing, waterfalls and overlooks.

PR Contact for Information, Photos, Press Visits: Widness and Wiggins PR

Sara Widness / sara@widnesspr.com / Ph: 802-234-6704

Dave Wiggins / dave@travelnewssource.com / Ph: 720-301-3822

Contact
Widness & Wiggins PR
***@travelnewssource.com
Source:ACE Adventure Resort
Email:***@travelnewssource.com
