Industry News





Anthony Ford Shakes Up the Real Estate World

Mr Ford Thinks Outside of The Box and Finds A Way To Be a Broker Without Being a Broker
 
 
Anthony Ford Houston Texas
Anthony Ford Houston Texas
HOUSTON - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Anthony Ford, Best Selling Author & Houston  based Real Estate Expert, is always standing on the leading edge of thought and the recent business deal that he has embarked upon is the epitome of that in and of itself.

Many Realtors ultimatley aspire to be Brokers at some point in their career however this goal of becoming a Broker becomes more of a distant goal as the years go by and as they realize the requirements of doing such. Mainly because of the associated educational requirements, the liability of the agents within your practice and the overhead expenses it takes to maintain a brokerage. Anthony Ford, as always, has thought outside the box and has come up with a way for any Realtor to share in the same benefits as a Broker without ever having to be a Broker. "Basically you get to enjoy all of the spoils of a Broker by building your own brand; having agents within your practice; creating resdual income; owning company stock, etc--All while not having the financial and educational responsiblities of a Broker" explains Mr. Ford. He went on to say "And the fantastic part about it is that you could exercise this model in all 50 States!"

This new real estate concept is sure to make history and to also change the real estate industry as we know it; It's the only way that you could build your own real estate brand and earn residual income while not having to be a Broker.

For more Information, visit http://www.StartMyOwnRealEstateCompany.com
Source:HollyWood PressBrand
Email:***@hwp.biz
Tags:Anthony Ford Houston, Real Estate, Business
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Companies
