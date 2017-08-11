FordHustle's 4th Annual BackPack and School Supplies Drive

Two Brothers that Grew Up In Sunnyside Gives Away Free School Supplies, BackPacks and Haircuts to the kids in the Neighborhood at the Start of Each School Year.

-- Anthony Ford, Best Selling Author & Entrepreneur alongside his brother Quincy Ford, Owner of House of Fades Barbershop are always giving back in the community in which they grew up. Four years ago the brothers saw a need in the community and quickly stood up to answer that need within their community. The Need--Not enough kids in the Sunnyside Community had enough money to afford the essential school supplies and /or haircuts as the fall semester approached. "We're not super heroes or anything, we are just two brothers that could relate to not having enough money to be able to purchase the necessities when it comes to going back to school; therefore we decided to take action instead of just sitting by the wayside" explained Anthony Ford.With both brothers growing up in Sunnyside to parents that didn't always have the financial means to make things happen when needed, they once were in the shoes of those in whom they provide assistance to. At first it was just a two man effort between the brothers but now they have grabbed the support of various sources such as FYI (Future Youth Inspired) a local 501C3 NonProfit Organization, Allof the stylists and barbers at House of Fades Barbershop, The Sausage and Boudain Shack-a restaurant located in the Sunnyside Community, The Cruise Foundation and a few of Mr. Ford's past and current real estate clients and colleagues.The two brothers will host their 4th Annual "FordHustle's Back 2 School Drive" on August 26, 2017 from 10am-12noon at The Sausage and Boudain Shack located at 3610 Reed Rd on Houston's South side of town.