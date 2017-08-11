News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
FordHustle's 4th Annual BackPack and School Supplies Drive
Two Brothers that Grew Up In Sunnyside Gives Away Free School Supplies, BackPacks and Haircuts to the kids in the Neighborhood at the Start of Each School Year.
With both brothers growing up in Sunnyside to parents that didn't always have the financial means to make things happen when needed, they once were in the shoes of those in whom they provide assistance to. At first it was just a two man effort between the brothers but now they have grabbed the support of various sources such as FYI (Future Youth Inspired) a local 501C3 NonProfit Organization, Allof the stylists and barbers at House of Fades Barbershop, The Sausage and Boudain Shack-a restaurant located in the Sunnyside Community, The Cruise Foundation and a few of Mr. Ford's past and current real estate clients and colleagues.
The two brothers will host their 4th Annual "FordHustle's Back 2 School Drive" on August 26, 2017 from 10am-12noon at The Sausage and Boudain Shack located at 3610 Reed Rd on Houston's South side of town.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 11, 2017