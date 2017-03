Silver Fox Unveil Raised Profile Labels at Middle East Rail 2017

At the Middle East Rail Exhibition, Silver Fox will be showcasing the all new Raised Profile Labels.

-- Silver Fox are exhibiting their innovative labelling solutions at the Middle East Rail exhibition in March 2017.The particular label on show is the ALL NEW Raised Profile Label. Developed and manufactured in the United Kingdom, this label is a durable alternative to Engraved Labels. These labels are a fast, hassle free and professional way of labelling your equipment and panels.The exhibition is taking place at the Dubai International Trade Centre on the 7th and 8th March, and Silver Fox are delighted to be exhibiting under the UKTI pavilion.Silver Fox will showing their full range of solutions, that together make the simplest and fastest labelling solution on the market with the labels tested to the highest specs. Labels include Fox-FloLS0H, UV stable tie-on cable labels, Legend™ Heatshrink wire marking, and of course the new ProlabRaised Profile Labels all printed with one software one printer and one ribbon.Middle East Rail enters its 11th year, and now welcomes over 8,000 visitors. Over 400 exhibitors will come together to meet the operational needs of regional rail operators, and will once again deliver an unrivalled conference, hosting over 200 speakers.It is an event not to be missed, if you are attending the exhibition, Silver Fox invite you to visit their stand H20, to see their hassle free labelling solutions.ENDAbout Silver Fox LtdThe Simplest Labelling Solution on the market, tested to the highest specs.The whole ethos of Silver Fox is to make our customers lives simple. We do this in many ways, some of these include:Industry leading web downloadable software enabling users to have a full trial for all levels of software for up to 9 individual days.Automated web update ensuring that all users get the latest releases free of chargePlug'N'Play thermal printer making it really easy for our usersFull range of industry leading independent tests mean that our users can easily retrieve this information and with free letters of conformity –standards compliance is easily covered.Ex-stock delivery of labelsFriendly supportIndustry leading softwareFor more information, please visit: http://www.silverfox.co.uk