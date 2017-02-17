News By Tag
Climbing the ladder – UK Brand, UK Made Ladder Heatshrink
Focused on making customers lives simple, Silver Fox have developed Ladder Heatshrink to print through the Same Software, Same Printer, Same Ribbon as the rest of the thermal label range.
One of the ways we do this by offering the same software, same printer and same ribbon for all our thermal labels!
And now we have added to that range of thermally printed labels by introducing — our very own ladder heatshrink, made in house, on our brand new machine. The heatshrink can then printed with the same software, same printer and same ribbon, as all of our other thermal labels. What could be simpler?
The ladder heatshrink joins our large range of industry leading and industry specific labelling solutions produced by Silver Fox for cable and wire and equipment labelling.
About Silver Fox Ltd
The Simplest Labelling Solution on the market, tested to the highest specs.
The whole ethos of Silver Fox is to make our customers lives simple. We do this in many ways, some of these include:
Industry leading web downloadable software enabling users to have a full trial for all levels of software for up to 9 individual days.
Automated web update ensuring that all users get the latest releases free of charge.
Plug'N'Play thermal printer making it really easy for our users.
Full range of industry leading independent tests mean that our users can easily retrieve this information and with free letters of conformity –standards compliance is easily covered.
Ex-stock delivery of labels
Friendly support
Industry leading software
For more information please visit http://www.silverfox.co.uk
Silver Fox Limited
***@silverfox.co.uk
