Fox-Flo® Excels in Latest Tests

Fox-Flo UV Stable, LS0H Tie-on Cable Labels have pass the EN 45545 fire, toxicity and smoke safety standards.
 
 
Fox-Flo Tie-on Cable Label
Fox-Flo Tie-on Cable Label
 
WELWYN GARDEN CITY, England - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- In the very year when the UK voted to leave the EU, Silver Fox took the reverse decision! Namely, we tested our Fox-Flo labels according to EN 45545. Why? Because we don't just sell our labels in the UK or even Europe, we have users across the globe. As such we recognise that the European Norm standards are similarly recognised.

We are pleased to report that the Fox-Flo labels passed all EN 45455 requirements, which tests products against a regime for Fire, Toxicity and Smoke, to ensure a safe standard across Europe's railways.

We cover all the necessary standards, in order to ensure we make everything simple and hassle free for our customers.

Uniquely, Fox-Flo have also been successfully independently tested for 8000 hours accelerated UV ageing. These levels represent 12—15 years exposure in Northern European climates.

Silver Fox strive to make their customers lives simple, and one of the ways in which they ensure this is by offering the simplest labelling solution on the market, tested to the highest specs.

Silver Fox will be exhibiting the Fox-Flo label at the Middle East Rail Exhibition on stand H20 from the 7th and 8th March, and the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre (https://www.google.co.uk/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&es...) and at Railtex Stand K81, at the NEC, Birmingham UK, in May.

About Silver Fox Ltd

The Simplest Labelling Solution on the market, tested to the highest specs.

The whole ethos of Silver Fox is to make our customers lives simple.  We do this in many ways, some of these include:

Industry leading web downloadable software enabling users to have a full trial for all levels of software for up to 9 individual days.

Automated web update ensuring that all users get the latest releases free of charge

Plug'N'Play thermal printer making it really easy for our users

Full range of industry leading independent tests mean that our users can easily retrieve this information and with free letters of conformity –standards compliance is easily covered.

Ex-stock delivery of labels

Friendly support

Industry leading software

For more information, please visit: www.silverfox.co.uk

Silver Fox Limited
***@silverfox.co.uk
