Fox-Flo® Excels in Latest Tests
Fox-Flo UV Stable, LS0H Tie-on Cable Labels have pass the EN 45545 fire, toxicity and smoke safety standards.
We are pleased to report that the Fox-Flo labels passed all EN 45455 requirements, which tests products against a regime for Fire, Toxicity and Smoke, to ensure a safe standard across Europe's railways.
We cover all the necessary standards, in order to ensure we make everything simple and hassle free for our customers.
Uniquely, Fox-Flo have also been successfully independently tested for 8000 hours accelerated UV ageing. These levels represent 12—15 years exposure in Northern European climates.
Silver Fox strive to make their customers lives simple, and one of the ways in which they ensure this is by offering the simplest labelling solution on the market, tested to the highest specs.
Silver Fox will be exhibiting the Fox-Flo label at the Middle East Rail Exhibition on stand H20 from the 7th and 8th March, and the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre (https://www.google.co.uk/
About Silver Fox Ltd
The Simplest Labelling Solution on the market, tested to the highest specs.
The whole ethos of Silver Fox is to make our customers lives simple. We do this in many ways, some of these include:
Industry leading web downloadable software enabling users to have a full trial for all levels of software for up to 9 individual days.
Automated web update ensuring that all users get the latest releases free of charge
Plug'N'Play thermal printer making it really easy for our users
Full range of industry leading independent tests mean that our users can easily retrieve this information and with free letters of conformity –standards compliance is easily covered.
Ex-stock delivery of labels
Friendly support
Industry leading software
For more information, please visit: www.silverfox.co.uk
Contact
Silver Fox Limited
***@silverfox.co.uk
