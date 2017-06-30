Introducing the NEW 25mm width Thermal Printer Ribbon

Silver Fox release a new 25mm thermal ribbon for the Fox-in-a-Box

-- Listen, develop, improve; Silver Fox have recently introduced a 25mm width ribbon which runs with their thermal printer – the Fox-in-a-Box. This new size has been introduced in response to high demand from our customers.Silver Fox are proud that customers can print all their thermal solutions using one software, one printer, one ribbon. This new ribbon still provides a hassle free labelling solution.The benefits of this new ribbon size, when printing the narrower labels, the complete ribbon is utilised, and it is extremely cost effective.The labels that can be used with the new 25mm width ribbon include:· Fox-FloUV Stable, LS0H Tie-on Cable Labels· FoxPVC Tie-on Cable Labels· Heatshrink Tubing (1 reel only)· Non-Shrink Tubing (1 reel only)For all other label types, see the full range of thermal ribbons here (http://www.silverfox.co.uk/store/labelling-solutions/printers-and-accessories/thermal-ribbons.aspx)Nick Michaelson, CEO of Silver Fox Limited, commented "We are constantly expanding our product range to ensure the customer gets an exceptional labelling solution. This new 25mm width ribbon is compatible with a number of our labels, adding to oursolution."