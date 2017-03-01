News By Tag
Ubertesters announces the next generation QA mobile beta management tool with video recording
The company's 2nd generation of the Ubertesters platform redefines how technology innovation enhances manual QA processes.
"The launch of Ubertesters 2.0 makes our QA mobile management platform well matched to the enterprise world", said Ran Rachlin, Ubertesters co-founder and CEO. "The mobile QA process went through massive changes in the past years, and the shorter release cycles, together with the need to test globally on many devices with remote testers and crowd testing, makes our new release essential for better, easier, and more informative management of the mobile QA manual testing process on the way to a well-tested app"
Ubertesters 2.0 delivers a wide range of features and infrastructure enhancements.
Automatic SDK insertion
With the automatic SDK integration, the mobile manager can integrate the Ubertesters SDK in an easy, seamless way and eliminate the need to rely on mobile developers.
Users' activity video-recording
The new video recording feature allows the developer to see exactly what had gone wrong before the bug/crash happened including essential indicators (CPU, memory, network, etc.).
Integration with Asana
All reported bugs and issues can now be pushed and exported to the system that customers like to work with.
Ubertesters SDK auto-disabling
Companies can launch a mobile app with the confidence that the SDK is disabled when moving to production mode.
Together with additional platform improvements and a crowd of global testers for hire, all new features are designed to help organizations achieve efficiencies by improving their overall mobile QA management experience.
Full details and product images are available at https://ubertesters.com/
# # #
About Ubertesters:
Ubertesters is the leading global provider of mobile apps testing solutions to ensure a better and cost-effective mobile apps testing process. The company solves the main problems that mobile developers are facing by offering: (1) Product; a cloud-based platform to manage the entire testing cycle and in-house team. (2) Service of crowd testing; a method where the app/web testing is done by a large group of on-demand, professional QAs/testers for-hire with devices that conduct the testing under real-life conditions. The one-stop testing solution allows companies to launch a well-tested product with significantly lower cost to the organization, less overhead, and in a much shorter lead-time.
For more information visit: www.ubertesters.com
Media Contacts:
Ran Rachlin
201-203-7903
Mail: ran@ubertesters.com
Contact
Viktor Dmytrenko, DMD at Ubertesters
***@ubertesters.com
