News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Oracle sponsors 15-city roadshow by Suneratech to showcase Oracle Cloud
This power-packed workshop across various cities from March 13-31, 2017 helps business and technology leaders experience digital and automation solutions on Oracle Cloud.
With over thirty-six products in the Oracle PaaS offering, it is difficult for businesses to navigate to the right solution. Suneratech, in partnership with Oracle, simplifies adoption of these technologies by providing pre-packaged IoT, Mobile and Bot solutions for automation of specific business processes.
At this power-packed workshop, IT leaders and business leaders can learn the use of cloud compute for workloads on IaaS, and Mobile, Integrations and Internet of Things on PaaS to modernize their businesses in 5 are:
1. Strategic approach to move business workloads of database and applications to Oracle Cloud Compute
2. Bots to converse in real-time with customers through machine learning and AI
3. Modernize supply chain providing real time traceability and control of materials at every node of the supply chain – from suppliers to customers
4. Smart Factory with IoT enabled for a connected manufacturing value chain
5. Re-imagined IT operations by automating DevOps including integration, testing and deployment
Suneratech's partnership with Oracle runs deep, offering IaaS, PaaS and SaaS cloud components of Oracle in addition to the innovative TaaS offering that automates testing and brings tremendous agility to IT operations.
"Suneratech platforms are built natively on Oracle and work seamlessly with customers' Oracle technologies to automate their IT operations and to provide innovative digital solutions. Our automation products are built to reduce cost by over 40% and allow customers to invest that budget into more innovative and futuristic solutions," said Ravi Reddy, CEO of Suneratech.
In each city, the roadshow will feature two tracks – one for digital leaders from manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, customer experience and HR and the other for executives with a keen interest in automation of IT and business processes. The workshop will go from hands-on demonstrations to strategic discussions on digital transformation within the context of Oracle Cloud.
The roadshow will visit the following cities: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Miami, New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh, St. Louis and Washington DC. All the workshops will be held in the Oracle offices in respective cities. To see the full schedule and to sign up for an event in your city, visit http://bit.ly/
Understanding the ins and outs of the Oracle Cloud stack enables Suneratech to build precise solutions that enables digitalization of manufacturing, supply chain, and retail and deliver value to organizations through pre-built components that significantly shorten the time to market and achieve lower total cost of solution.
Sreeni Setty, the VP and Head of Cloud Solutions at Suneratech, said, "Oracle customers have a fabulous opportunity to try out Oracle Cloud and Suneratech's solutions that are listed in Oracle Solutions Center, without any risk. This move would make them transform faster and become more innovative, more competitive and more profitable. We have seen tremendous interest in this program from customers and that prompted us to setup this roadshow."
Roadshow schedule
Date City Location
March 13, 2017 Chicago 2 Pierce Rd, Itasca, IL 60143
March 14, 2017 St Louis 424 S Woods Mill Rd #200, Chesterfield, MO 63017
March 15, 2017 Kansas City 9200 Indian Creek Pkwy, Overland Park, KS 66210
March 16, 2017 Dallas 6031 Connection Dr, Irving, TX 75039
March 17, 2017 Austin B, 7700 W Parmer Ln #300, Austin, TX 78729
March 20, 2017 Miami 6505 Blue Lagoon Dr #400, Miami, FL 33126
March 21, 2017 Atlanta 101 Marietta Street Suite 2500 Atlanta, GA 30303
March 22, 2017 Raleigh 8010 Arco Corporate Dr # 200, Raleigh, NC 27617
March 23, 2017 Washington DC 1900 Oracle Way, Reston, VA 20190
March 24, 2017 Philly 300 Barr Harbor Drive Five Tower Bridge Suite 400 West Conshohocken, PA 19428
March 27, 2017 Boston Burlington 1 10 Van de Graaff Drive, Burlington, MA 01803
March 28, 2017 Edison One Meadowlands Plaza Suite 1400 East Rutherford, NJ 07073
March 29, 2017 New York 120 Park Avenue 26th Floor New York, NY 10017
March 30, 2017 Cleveland 30500 Bruce Industrial Parkway Suite A Cleveland, OH 44139
March 31, 2017 Indianapolis 55 Monument Circle Suite 300 Indianapolis, IN 46204
Visit http://bit.ly/
About Sunera Technologies Inc.:
Sunera Technologies Inc. (http://www.suneratech.com/
Contact
Sreenivasa Setty
***@suneratech.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse